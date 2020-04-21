This Friday! It's the Livestream I, ANONYMOUS SHOW!

One of the many sad byproducts of the coronavirus crisis was the cancellation of this region's many fantastic comedy shows... BUT GUESS WHAT? Live comedy is back online with the wildly popularwhich will be streaming live worldwide on FRIDAY, APRIL 24! So get your tickets now!

That's right! Now, for the first time ever, you can attend The Portland Mercury and The Stranger’s live "I, Anonymous Show"—from anywhere in the world!

For those just joining us, our long-running (and currently furloughed) column “I, Anonymous” is famous for asking readers to send in their most whacked-out rants and scandalous confessions—anonymously! In this special LIVESTREAM edition of “The I, Anonymous Show,” your host Kate Murphy (a former Portland Mercury Genius of Comedy) will read some of the wildest and uncensored I, Anonymous submissions we've ever received. And even better, these secret (often very naughty) stories will be dissected and discussed by a panel of hilarious, nationally recognized comedians:

• Solomon Georgio (Comedy Central Stand Up Presents, Conan, Drunk History)

• Shane Torres (Comedy Central Half Hour Special, Comedy Bang Bang, Last Comic Standing)

• Caitlin Weierhauser (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Portland's Funniest Person 2017, Lez Standup, Mercury Genius of Comedy, and former I, Anonymous Show host)!

That is a helluva lineup, my friends! So if you're looking for a night of side-splitting, jaw-dropping rants and confessions—don't miss this livestream edition of the "I, Anonymous Show" coming at you THIS FRIDAY, APRIL 24 AT 8 PM.

Pay what you can! $5, $10 or $15. Your support allows us to continue bringing you hilarious events like this in the future. So what are you waiting for? GET THEM TICKETS RIGHT HERE, BABIES!