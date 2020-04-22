Wednesday COVID-19 Updates: Dr. Rick Bright Speaks Out, Facebook Removes Spokane Protest Events

Parks might be open but you have to keep it moving , Seattle. Mudede

A doctor is pushed out, a governor pushes back against a county, a few mayors push back against a governor, Trump pushes drugs... It's a very pushy time!

BREAKING: A doctor says he was pushed out from his federal position after he pressed for "rigorous vetting" of hydroxychloroquine, a drug pushed by Trump that has been found to be ineffective and potentially dangerous. The doctor, Dr. Rick Bright, told the New York Times's Maggie Haberman: “I am speaking out because to combat this deadly virus, science—not politics or cronyism—has to lead the way."



SCOOP - Dr. Rick Bright says in statement he was pushed out of BARDA for a narrower, more limited role at NIH for wanting to use science to test treatments for COVID19, specifically the administration push to get chloroquines in wide use https://t.co/T6DHLIYWnC

— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 22, 2020

Here's Dr. Bright's full statement, published on CNN.

No more than 12 riders on a 40-foot bus and 18 riders on a 60-foot bus. Those are King County Metro's new “temporary optimal/ideal” passenger limits. Once those limits are reached the buses will begin passing riders and displaying “Coach Full, Sorry" on their digital signs.

A new poll finds that "few Americans support easing virus protections": Only 12% of Americans say the measures where they live go too far, notes AP, but that hasn't convinced Washington Republicans.



"It’s unfortunate when elected officials promote illegal activity that puts their community’s well-being at risk," Inslee spokesperson Mike Faulk said in response to a question about the sheriff's actions.

— The Stranger 🗞 (@TheStranger) April 22, 2020

Here's that Facebook post from the elected sheriff of Snohomish County, Adam Fortney:



Inslee's office is also pushing back against Franklin County, which preemptively voted to reopen businesses.



READ: @GovInslee's office sends letter to Franklin County Commission after they voted to reopen their county amid coronavirus.



Letter says county is violating the statewide order.https://t.co/tFMB4GsQ6l #COVID19

— Joseph O'Sullivan (@OlympiaJoe) April 22, 2020

Governors across the country are pushing to reopen their states: Here's an announcement from Democratic Montana Governor Steve Bullock.



Starting this Sunday, the stay at home order will be lifted and we will begin PHASE ONE of our plan to reopen the Big Sky. pic.twitter.com/pJ0QqmFjhD

— Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) April 22, 2020

Republican Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will reopen some businesses, like hair salons and barbershops, starting Friday.



Some Oklahoma mayors are pushing back against Stitt's decision:



Why pick fights with the mayors, @GovStitt? Like OKC and Tulsa, Norman's Stay at Home Order will remain in place through 4/30. You may be willing to risk lives by moving forward without proper testing or a plan for contact tracing, but I'm not. #localgov #covid19 #oklahoma

— Mayor Breea Clark (@clarkfornorman) April 22, 2020

On the advice of our local public health experts, it is our intent to follow the spirit of the White House criteria for potentially entering a new phase after April 30th.

— Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) April 22, 2020

Italy is still operating with "maximum caution": The country's prime minister said it will reopen in line with "serious scientific policy" and that it will probably start to slowly begin to exit its lockdown starting May 4.

Some of Seattle's farmers markets will be open again this weekend, but the open markets and parks come with a warning from Mayor Durkan, via KOMO:

During the Easter holiday weekend, she closed parks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but reopened parks and two farmer's markets this past weekend. She plans on keeping them open, but with a stern warning. "If you go somewhere and it is crowded, you got to go home," said the Mayor. "Crowded parks will become closed parks, because we have to beat this virus."

The House vote on the next stimulus package is expected to happen tomorrow.

Washington's most recent update from its Department of Health lists 682 deaths and 12,282 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state.

California hospitals will begin to schedule essential surgeries immediately: Gov. Gavin Newsom just made the announcement in a livestream.

An update to Eli's earlier reporting: Two Facebook events promoting Spokane protests, backed by Tim Eyman, against Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order have been removed by Facebook. (No, that doesn't violate the constitution.)

