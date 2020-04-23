Slog AM: The Blue Angels Are Returning to Seattle? Mitch "Moscow" McConnell Wants Blue States to Declare Bankruptcy

From the video installation North American

Possibly. According to the Washington Post , the Pentagon is planning "a multicity tour of the U.S. military’s top flight demonstration teams," which are, of course, the Blue Angles and the Thunderbirds. Why? Because top officials in the military want to “champion national unity” during the attack of the Invisible Enemy

WAPO:



The Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds, the demonstration squadrons for the Navy and Air Force, will fly over some cities together and others separately, according to the memo. The flyovers will take place in the next several weeks “to thank first responders, essential personnel, and military service members as we collectively battle the spread of COVID-19.

Trump has called this expensive display of patriotism Operation America Strong. Every hour a squadron is in the air, the public pays $60,000.

A Last Word On This Matter: If the Pentagon is dead set on sending us a squadron, at least make it the Thunderbirds. Seattle has seen more than enough of the Blue Angles.

We Have Not Reached the Coronavirus Climax: The head of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, recently stated that the worst of the virus has yet to happen. And Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US's top go-to guy on infectious disease told reporters yesterday that we "will have coronavirus in the fall." He is "convinced of that.” This means re-opening a non-necroeconomy will require either a cure or robust testing.

This is what the world of necroeconomics might look like:

If restaurants opened up today...would you patronize one?



How would the 6 foot standard apply? pic.twitter.com/xHbvJ0DHEX

— Abby Normal is Social Distancing (@KARAinFLA) April 22, 2020

And Then There Is Disaster Capitalism:



And there it is: McConnell announces he wants to use the COVID19 Crisis to force blue states and municipalities into bankruptcy to force elimination of state pensions. https://t.co/Cgg0StWfCK

— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 22, 2020

The skinny...



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday insisted that flailing state and local governments should be able to “use the bankruptcy route” rather than receive aid from the federal government — signaling renewed opposition to a top Democratic demand for the next coronavirus relief package.

The term "disaster capitalism" was popularized by social activist Naomi Klein in 2007. Its main point of reference was the GOP's horribly bad response to Hurricane Katrina. This is what disaster capitalism, which is also called the Shock Doctrine , boils down to: "[The] exploitation of national crises (disasters or upheavals) to establish controversial and questionable policies, while citizens are excessively distracted (emotionally and physically) to engage and develop an adequate response, and resist effectively..."

The Headline of the Year: "Vegas Mayor Wants You to Gamble With Your Life"

If Haven't Heard Ticked Off Vic on the Virus Crisis: You must do so now. He says it and spittles it like it is...



It turns out that Donald Trump does not have your back. He now " strongly " disagrees with your plan to reopen the economy on April 24. On April 20, however, Trump called the Trump-loving gov. and directly asked him, whose got your back? Trump has got your back. Now whose got your back? The vice Pence has got your back. Now give me five on the white hand side of your liking. Today, April 23, Kemp must be wondering : "Friends, how many of us have them? Friends, ones you can depend on."

Two New York Cats: Have tested positive for the virus that has turned the human world upside down. These are the first known pets in the US to be captured by the Invisible Enemy. Now, before you all start jumping from here to those conclusions, I insist you sit and read this paragraph:



Testing positive does not mean the cats have the same illness that people have. Nor does it mean that the cats can pass on the illness to people. And tests for pets are not the same as those for people, so no humans missed out on testing because the cats were tested.

26 million Americans Are Now on the Dole:



JUST IN: U.S. jobless claims hit 4.43 million in the fifth week of lockdown, bringing the total to 26.5 million https://t.co/DalqcWac81 pic.twitter.com/CMjUKQKxv8

— Bloomberg (@business) April 23, 2020





That said, let's dig into a little pop music history and consider, for a moment, the name of a well-known UK reggae band that formed in 1978 in Birmingham, UK: UB40. Does that name have a meaning? It certainly does. It stands for Unemployment Benefits form 40. Meaning, it's the name of a form a UK citizen fills to get a little government cheese. UB40 also had an early hit called "One in Ten," which refers to "the percentage of the workforce claiming unemployment benefits in the West Midlands in the summer of 1981 when the song was released." The tune has this memorable line: "I am the one in ten/A number on a list/I am the one in ten/Even though I don't exist/Nobody Knows me/Even though I'm always there/ A statistical reminder/Of a world that doesn't care."This ghost roams the streets of Columbia City in the afternoon. It seems to be looking for something or someone. It is trapped between the virus world and the other world. Such are the sights of our corona times.