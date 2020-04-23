Slog PM: Washington Meat Plant Capable of Killing Thousands of Cows a Day Closes Indefinitely, Did Amazon Lie to Congress?

The emergency petition from Columbia Legal Services argued the state is unconstitutionally jeopardizing the health of prisoners. The court found that Columbia Legal Services "had not proven the state is failing in its duties to incarcerated people," writes Jim Brunner for the Seattle Times

Saturday Night Live returns this weekend with another remote episode: Did you watch the last one? I thought it was a little stiff but still endearing.



The next stimulus bill passed the House this afternoon: It now goes to Trump's desk for his signature. The funds from this almost $500 billion bill will mostly go toward small- and medium-size businesses, as well as hospitals and national testing. You can see clips from the House passing the bill below. Lawmakers are clad in face masks and bandanas.



All eleven seasons of The Carol Burnett Show are finally coming to streaming platforms: Josef Adalian breaks it down in his excellent newsletter about the streaming industry, Buffering. Click here and scroll down until you see Carol Burnett. The skinny is that the show is on Prime Video as of today and will be rolling out to other streaming services soon.

Crosscut's Brangien Davis attended our Silent Reading Party last night and says "that it really does create the sort of community we’re all craving right about now." Tickets are already live for the next three weeks worth of virtual silent reading parties.



Amazon's top lawyer told lawmakers, under oath, that the company doesn't use data from individual sellers to create its own products. So why does this report from the Wall Street Journal reveal otherwise? That report suggests "Amazon employees have at times accessed data from individual marketplace sellers to help decide which products Amazon would create and sell under its own brand names, known as private-label brands," summarizes Recode. More from lawmakers:

In a statement sent to Recode on Thursday, Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), who leads the House antitrust subcommittee that is investigating Amazon and other tech giants, said, “At best, Amazon’s witness appears to have misrepresented key aspects of Amazon’s business practices while omitting important details in response to pointed questioning. At worst, the witness Amazon sent to speak on its behalf may have lied to Congress.” House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) added, “We plan to seek clarification from Amazon in short order, in light of this troubling report.”

Is it possible for a country to recover from COVID-19 as long as there isn't a vaccine? China has had to restrict movement in northern parts of the country as new coronavirus cases have spread near the city of Harbin, which has a population of around 10 million people.

Washington's Franklin County will no longer open businesses in defiance of Gov. Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order. The County commissioners rescinded their resolution after criticism from Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Tuesday. “Further actions will be done in more careful contemplation with our legal counsel," said Commissioner Brad Peck during their Thursday meeting.

Meanwhile, another Washington sheriff came out against Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order today: The Walla Walla County sheriff released a statement asking his county commissioners to reopen businesses. "Now is the time to figure out how to get our county economy running again," he said. "After watching the governor's speech, I did not hear a clear-cut plan other than let's continue to wait and see." Read more of his statement over on Sinclair-run KOMO.

My favorite headline of the day comes from my birthtown of Clearwater, Florida: Clearwater woman is selling Trump voodoo dolls to benefit local food bank (Proud of you, Renee Feinman)



The Tyson plant in Washington produces enough beef in one day to feed four million people, according to the company. It’s one of the few facilities in the northwestern U.S., with capacity of 2,300 cattle a day. Resuming operations is dependent on a variety of factors, including the outcome of team member testing and how long it takes to get results back.

while team members get tested for COVID-19. Tyson has had to shutter multiple key meat plants in recent days. There are over 90 Tyson employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, and eight of these are Walla Walla County residents, according to the Walla Walla County Department of Health . Experts suggest we're headed toward food shortages in a few weeks. From Bloomberg

