Monday COVID-19 Updates: Western Pact Welcomes New States, It's a Good Time to Go Vegan

Keep supporting Seattle's arts organizations. Columbia City's Ark Lodge Cinemas still needs $$$! COURTESY ARK LODGE CINEMAS/GALEN ANDRUS

"Major studios are offering us 100 percent of zero. They’re wishing us the best, and hoping they’ll see us on the other side." - David McCrae, owner of Ark Lodge Cinemas https://t.co/rORsS52jh8

— So. Seattle Emerald (@SoSeaEmerald) April 27, 2020

Nevada and Colorado join the Western States Pact: Governors in Washington, Oregon, and California announced this morning that Colorado and Nevada will join "a working group of Western state governors with a shared vision for modifying stay at home orders and fighting COVD-19." The states will work on an "agreed upon approach" while reopening their economies.

California is weeks away, not months away, from loosening social distancing guidelines, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. It's unclear how loose is loose.



Breaking: Governor @GavinNewsom says “we are just a few weeks away, not months away, from making meaningful & measurable changes” to #ShelterInPlace & #SocialDistancing restrictions. It's the first time he's put a timeline on the possibility of easing #COVID19 #coronavirus orders

— sovernnation (@SovernNation) April 27, 2020

Texas will begin to reopen on Friday: Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement this afternoon. From CNN: "The Republican's new order, which supersedes local orders, will allow businesses like retail stores, malls, restaurants and theaters to reopen Friday but limits occupancy to 25%. The order will also allow libraries and museums to open."



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will end stay-home orders Thursday and let some businesses – malls, restaurants, theaters – reopen Friday at 25% capacity https://t.co/SyxKnMkrX2 pic.twitter.com/Y9BWYjiRTE

— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 27, 2020

Gov. Inslee will slowly reopen Washington state's recreational fishing season: The state will also reopen state boat ramps on May 5. Inslee, along with Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz and others, will hold a press conference at 2:30 today. You can watch it here.



Chairwoman of the Arizona GOP encouraged #ReOpenAmerica protestors to dress as health care workers to trick the media. The chairwoman, "Dr." Kelli Ward, was an Arizona State Senator from 2012 to 2015.



She's accused health care workers of being crisis actors: I want to go back to 2016 when I thought the concept of "post-truth" was fake news.



EVEN IF these “spontaneously” appearing ppl at protests against govt overreach (sporting the same outfits, postures, & facial expressions) ARE involved in healthcare - when they appeared at rallies, they were actors playing parts. #Propaganda #FakeOutrage https://t.co/PRh2FGjW2Y pic.twitter.com/7XwggmHM4s

— Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) April 21, 2020

Boeing CEO says: "We expect it will take two to three years for travel to return to 2019 levels and an additional few years beyond that for the industry’s long-term trend growth to return,” reports the Seattle Times.

Some signs that New York's hospitalization rate is... "basically flat."



New York Gov. Cuomo says total hospitalizations of coronavirus patients in the state are "basically flat," though about 1,300 new people were hospitalized Monday. Follow live updates: https://t.co/GoN9GN9VpS pic.twitter.com/kcxy65Z5Km

— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 21, 2020

.@NYGovCuomo's press conference beginning now with a look at NYS hospitalization rate- which is flat. "Flat is not good," he says, but hopes its an anomaly from the weekend.

337 deaths from yesterday, but death rate declining.@wgrz

— Melissa Holmes (@2MelissaHolmes) April 27, 2020

Washington's most recent update from its Department of Health lists 749 deaths and 13,521 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state.

Some arts funding updates: Seattle Opera received a $2.3 million loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Pacific Northwest Ballet received $3 million.

Meat is the new toilet paper: It's a good time to be a vegan. (Okay, meat isn't disappearing, but you'll likely have fewer choices and slightly higher prices.)

