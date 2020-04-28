New Savage Lovecast: The Epidemiologist and the Avenger

Hear the tale of the Garden Wanker, or "What Really Happens in the Asparagus Patch."

Dr. Bummer is back! Our epidemiologist pal Dr. Daniel Westreich has returned to talk about the state of the pandemic, how the physical distancing is working, and to mull over the possibility that this could be an opportunity to eliminate ALL STIs. We can dream.

On the Magnum, Dan chats with Katelyn Bowden, founder of the BadAss Army- a group that fights for victims of revenge porn.

And, we end with a heartwarming coming-out story from a woman who recorded a video for her family and sent it out via group chat. Their response...may shock you.

Remember: Not everyone is totally awful.

A snippet: