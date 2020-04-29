The Mercury Cheer Up Club: Funny Tweets to Make You Smile!

Just another day: Quarantined and high. Twitter Screen Shot

Originally published on our sister paper The Portland Mercury's blog, The Portland Mercury's blog, Blogtown . We'll keep publishing their Cheer Up Club as long as we need cheering up.

Okay, it took all morning, but I am now 94 percent certain that it is WEDNESDAY! Are you already feeling the need for some cheering up? Well, welcome to the—featuring a bunch of laughs and weird stuff that's designed to make you feel better! (Wait... it is Wednesday, right?)

Today in "Choose your lie... THEN STICK WITH IT" news:



I don’t think she touched his food.



Her teenage-years will be fun for mom and dad...😂🤣😭💀💀 pic.twitter.com/4CsQtUJZHd

— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 28, 2020

Today in "If you're not wearing these pajamas, you're not doing quarantine right" news:



Today in "Just kickin' it" news:



Today in "Somebody should buy one of these for Mike Pence" news:



Today in "DJ TOAD on the one's and two's" news:



Day 300 of quarantine pic.twitter.com/dbJkShxhR5

— Jack (@J4CKMULL) April 29, 2020

Today in "We share the same quarantine mood" news:



This is probably one of the best TikToks I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/j26aXgwUpW

— ✊🏾 (@Young_sols) April 29, 2020

And finally, "This home school is the best home school" news:



Geography class is now in session. pic.twitter.com/6X1ajFOSH1

— TokenSuperhero (@MarcusTheToken) April 29, 2020

If you like this and our other A++++++ content, please consider donating to the Mercury to keep us around!