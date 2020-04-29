Okay, it took all morning, but I am now 94 percent certain that it is WEDNESDAY! Are you already feeling the need for some cheering up? Well, welcome to the Mercury Cheer Up Club—featuring a bunch of laughs and weird stuff that's designed to make you feel better! (Wait... it is Wednesday, right?)
Today in "Choose your lie... THEN STICK WITH IT" news:
I don’t think she touched his food.
Her teenage-years will be fun for mom and dad...😂🤣😭💀💀 pic.twitter.com/4CsQtUJZHd
Today in "If you're not wearing these pajamas, you're not doing quarantine right" news:
This week's #ArchivistPresents clip features fashionable sleepwear from 1969. https://t.co/02YBajIx1P pic.twitter.com/OTdvbXYwHc
Today in "Just kickin' it" news:
Impressive pic.twitter.com/WNdXexxDnM
Today in "Somebody should buy one of these for Mike Pence" news:
#ChristianFacemasks #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/8hluaNrIwM
Today in "DJ TOAD on the one's and two's" news:
Day 300 of quarantine pic.twitter.com/dbJkShxhR5
Today in "We share the same quarantine mood" news:
This is probably one of the best TikToks I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/j26aXgwUpW
And finally, "This home school is the best home school" news:
Geography class is now in session. pic.twitter.com/6X1ajFOSH1
If you like this and our other A++++++ content, please consider donating to the Mercury to keep us around!