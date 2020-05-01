Normally people march in the streets for workers and immigrants.
I know these Bat Man signals are no substitute for the slow, hard, and more enduring work of actual organizing, but I do like the way they look.

Happy International Workers' Day 2020! On this day, people normally march shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with workers and immigrants, but the COVID-19 pandemic has turned such public displays into public health risks. However, the pandemic has also revealed some of the world's largest corporations and landlords as the vampiric death cults they are and always have been, which has united essential workers and tenants across the country in "unprecedented" numbers. Though long lines of sign-wielding demonstrators won't be marching down avenues (probably, for the most part), the "heroes" on the frontline are staging strikes, boycotts, and protests all over. Here's a running list of national and local May Day strikes you might consider joining to support workers, tenants, and in some cases masked fashionistas who hate corporate glass.

May Day General Strike: Workers at Amazon, Whole Foods, Target, Trader Joes, Walmart, Instacart, FedEx, and Shipt do not want a t-shirt with the word "hero" on it. They want sick leave, hazard pay, personal protective equipment, and safe working conditions. They're calling for people not to shop at those outlets today. So buy your books and your dildos and your apples elsewhere.

• El Comité and the May 1st Action Coalition's caravan to Olympia

• Tax Amazon Car Caravan Protest:

• Tenants in various apartment buildings in Seattle are organizing for rent relief, including those renting from Cornell & Associates.

I'll continue updating this post throughout the day. If I'm missing your thing, feel free to slide into my DMs or shoot me an email with a link.