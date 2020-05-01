Howdy, Slog. No Slog PM today because I was jumping between meetings and editing the Slog and making an appearance on KUOW's Week in Review this afternoon. You can listen to the episode here. Every time my Zoom cuts out take a shot. A warning: you might get pretty drunk.
We'll be back with PM on Monday. Going forward, our Messages to the City will run Mondays through Fridays. There's an extra fun one coming up on Monday. In the meantime, I'd suggest reading how Seattle will be the epicenter of the post-pandemic economy or what's going to happen in the future or how to eat pussy or how May is going to be hell for food insecurity in Washington.
In silver linings: indie bookstores are poised to take market share from Amazon. Also, phases. We're moving through four of them! I patiently wait for the day when we’re able to not Keep It Moving, Seattle™ and just lie in the park dangerously close to strangers. But that's not today or this weekend or anytime soon. We still have to social distance, and while we're doing that, might I suggest you watch Charles Mudede's Police Beat. It is sincerely one of my favorite films ever made and there's never been a better time to watch it.
See you Monday, Sloggers. Managing this weird ass blog is a privilege.
xoxoxoxxx
Chase