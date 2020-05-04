Friends and neighbors! In March, we announced that we would match our reader contributions in digital ad credit for three local organizations to assist in their outreach during this strange and difficult time. So far, your generous contributions have been paid forward to six organizations that serve our communities. Our first week, it was Bloodworks Northwest, YouthCare, and Neighborhood Farmers Market Association. Another week, it was Northwest Harvest, El Centro De La Raza, and the Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority.
This week, from May 4 to 10, we will pay your kindness forward to three other organizations:
Find out more about how those organizations are supporting their communities during this crisis below:
As the health and economic effects of COVID-19 sweep over our community in Seattle, we at Beacon Business Alliance (BBA), a 501(c)3 business alliance advocating for South Seattle’s small business community, have joined forces with other neighborhood partners to create EssentialSESeattle.com, a site that helps our neighbors shop hyperlocal.
Over 150 South Seattle restaurants, markets, groceries, and nonprofits are currently open and as others get reactivated you’ll find them all in the easily searchable website.
EssentialSESeattle.com is made possible with ongoing support from our collaborators: Rainier Avenue Business Coalition, Mt. Baker Hub Alliance, Martin Luther King Business Association, Columbia City Business Association, and Rainier Beach Merchants Association. We’d also like to thank HomeSight for the website build and ongoing management as well as the Office of Economic Development for partial funding.
“Collaboration is the only way forward, now and in the future,” says BBA Director Angela Castañeda. “Just as businesses cannot thrive without customers, communities cannot thrive without shared support. It’s incredibly inspiring how we came together on this project to connect residents to their local essential businesses.”
Of course, our work does not begin or end with a website. BBA formed as a community-based development organization in 2010 (formerly named Beacon Hill Merchants Association) to promote equitable economic development in our neighborhood through community engagement, organizing, advocacy, networking, and collaboration. Through personalized outreach we are able to provide technical assistance, filling a critical gap by connecting businesses with specialists in areas like lease negotiation or banking and lending. Our robust social media, web, and online communications serve to increase visibility and cross-promote our small businesses citywide.
Today more than ever, our South Seattle small businesses need community—and nimble neighborhood advocates like BBA—to manage through this difficult time.
If you know of a local business that could use support, contact us today at (206) 459-1430 or info@beaconbusinessalliance.org.
Find out more about Beacon Hill Business Alliance's COVID-19 response here.
SupportCapitolHill.com brings the experience of shopping Capitol Hill to your screen – helping drive revenue when patrons are at home. As we all adapt to the COVID-19 landscape, it’s more important than ever to help connect customers to their neighborhood’s small, independent businesses. This online marketplace is a hub where retail businesses can display products, service companies can sell gift cards, and restaurants can promote their takeout and delivery offerings. It's a one-stop-shop for those at home wanting to support Capitol Hill's struggling small businesses today, so that they will be here tomorrow.
The platform was designed and developed by DEI Creative, a Seattle-based branding and web studio, with support from Dunn & Hobbes, The Cloud Room, Hunters Capital, and the CHBA.
Find out more about SupportCapitolHill.com's COVID-19 response here.
The mission of the West Seattle Junction Association (WSJA) is to develop, encourage, promote and participate in activities that enhance a healthy economic, social and environmental climate for the West Seattle Junction community. Junction businesses, from specialty shops to small retail chains, are supported broadly by the WSJA in their outreach efforts to attract shoppers for recreational, dining, and retail purposes. Community members also benefit from WSJA programs that promote safety and maintenance of the area, beautification, engagement opportunities and public events.
Find out more about West Seattle Junction Association's COVID-19 response here.