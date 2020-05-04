Please consider making a monthly or one-time contribution to help sustain our mission of keeping access free for everyone. We are putting your dollars to immediate use to keep you informed, entertained, distracted and not feel so socially-distanced from the city and each other.

Find out more about how those organizations are supporting their communities during this crisis below:

Over 150 South Seattle restaurants, markets, groceries, and nonprofits are currently open and as others get reactivated you’ll find them all in the easily searchable website.

EssentialSESeattle.com is made possible with ongoing support from our collaborators: Rainier Avenue Business Coalition, Mt. Baker Hub Alliance, Martin Luther King Business Association, Columbia City Business Association, and Rainier Beach Merchants Association. We’d also like to thank HomeSight for the website build and ongoing management as well as the Office of Economic Development for partial funding.

“Collaboration is the only way forward, now and in the future,” says BBA Director Angela Castañeda. “Just as businesses cannot thrive without customers, communities cannot thrive without shared support. It’s incredibly inspiring how we came together on this project to connect residents to their local essential businesses.”

Of course, our work does not begin or end with a website. BBA formed as a community-based development organization in 2010 (formerly named Beacon Hill Merchants Association) to promote equitable economic development in our neighborhood through community engagement, organizing, advocacy, networking, and collaboration. Through personalized outreach we are able to provide technical assistance, filling a critical gap by connecting businesses with specialists in areas like lease negotiation or banking and lending. Our robust social media, web, and online communications serve to increase visibility and cross-promote our small businesses citywide.

Today more than ever, our South Seattle small businesses need community—and nimble neighborhood advocates like BBA—to manage through this difficult time.

If you know of a local business that could use support, contact us today at (206) 459-1430 or info@beaconbusinessalliance.org.