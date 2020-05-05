New Savage Lovecast: Depressed and Horny??!

Have you ever done it hanging from a cliff in your mountain climbing harness? This caller has. They named the climb "Quarantine."

Meanwhile in Italy, a woman managed to slip a finger in her boyfriend's butt. He didn't stop her, but didn't say anything about it, and they haven't discussed it since. How can she bring it up with him and resume this activity when they are reunited?

On the Magnum, Dan chats with JoEllen Notte, author of "The Monster Under the Bed: Sex, Depression, and the Conversations We Aren't Having" about being an introvert during the pandemic, and how it IS possible to be both horny and depressed.

A woman is dating a man who cares about his appearance, is capable of crying and makes her breakfast. IS HE GAY?

A snippet: