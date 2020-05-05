New from Climate Change Industries... its TORNADO IN A GLASS!
New from Climate Change Industries... it's "TORNADO IN A GLASS!" Twitter Screen Shot

Originally published on our sister paper The Portland Mercury's blog, Blogtown. We'll keep publishing their Cheer Up Club as long as we need cheering up.

Well, that was a Tuesday, alright! If you're ready to shake the blues off the day, have we got the cure for you: It's the Mercury Cheer Up Club, featuring the gut-bustingest (not a word) laughs from the internet! LET'S GET HAPPIER!

Today in "Old-timey kids driving futuristic machines through horse poop" news:

Today in "Broke and have NEEDS" news:

Today in "Sweet science pranks" news:

Today in "Somebody needs to inform this golfer that he's in TURKEYVILLE" news:

Today in "Who needs basketball?" news:

Today in "BRANDY-UH!" news:

And finally, today in "Not all heroes wear Speedos... but some of these do" news:

