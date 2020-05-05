Well, that was a Tuesday, alright! If you're ready to shake the blues off the day, have we got the cure for you: It's the Mercury Cheer Up Club, featuring the gut-bustingest (not a word) laughs from the internet! LET'S GET HAPPIER!
Fuego For Cinco De Mayo @ Herbn Elements! 30% OFF Freddy's Fuego -Select Flower, Preroll, & Terp Wax
Today in "Old-timey kids driving futuristic machines through horse poop" news:
Children’s motor wheel, 1927 pic.twitter.com/AJb6x6X6oX
— Weird History (@WeirdHistoryPix) May 1, 2020
Today in "Broke and have NEEDS" news:
black tiktok is the best thing i’ve ever come across pic.twitter.com/uHelOwYYfJ
— your local astrohoe ☮️ (@virgo_turtle) April 27, 2020
Today in "Sweet science pranks" news:
Because people keep sending me that video from tiktok 🤷🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/hBUsLphgEk
— Emily Calandrelli (@TheSpaceGal) May 4, 2020
Today in "Somebody needs to inform this golfer that he's in TURKEYVILLE" news:
nature is healing pic.twitter.com/taCDtT4KOe
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) May 3, 2020
Today in "Who needs basketball?" news:
Quarantine day 99:
Wait for it. I miss hoops... pic.twitter.com/karuDak4Qd
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 5, 2020
Support The Stranger
Today in "BRANDY-UH!" news:
BRANDY pic.twitter.com/Zfcm4AFsGM
— Best Videos 🎬🍿 (@30SECVlDEOS) May 5, 2020
And finally, today in "Not all heroes wear Speedos... but some of these do" news:
this is still the best tiktok out there pic.twitter.com/Saw5DJBcgk
— whippa snappa (@whippersnappr) May 5, 2020
If you like this and our other A++++++ content, please consider donating to the Mercury to keep us around!