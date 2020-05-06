Watching Film Festivals From Your Couch

A still from So Pretty, the closing night film of Northwest Film Forum and Three Dollar Bill Cinema's online Translations film festival. Courtesy of Northwest Film Forum

Fear not, for film festivals will certainly be a part of the post-coronavirus future, whenever it comes. At least, I'm hopeful that they will be after seeing Translations: Seattle Transgender Film Festival pivot to online-only. Put on by Northwest Film Forum and Three Dollar Bill Cinema, the festival will feature films and talks by, for, and about transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse people. The films will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home beginning Thursday and ending Sunday.

Simply log onto NWFF's website, pass along your donation, and you'll be sent a link and password an hour before your film of choice starts. Passwords expire at the end of the film so don't be late! I'm really liking how NWFF is adapting their theater model to a structure that works in a time of social-distancing. This set-up sure beats "fan pods" and increased police presences in entertainment venues.

Here are three of my top picks for this weekend:

Lingua Franca

USA | Philippines, 89 min, Dir. Isabel Sandoval

Thurs, May 7 at 7pm USA | Philippines, 89 min, Dir. Isabel SandovalThurs, May 7 at 7pm

Translations opens with Lingua Franca. Isabel Sandoval—who also wrote, directed, produced, and edited the film—stars as Olivia, an undocumented Filipina living in New York. Olivia works as a caregiver to Olga, an elderly Russian-Jewish woman, and uses the money to pay her boyfriend under the table to marry her so she can get her green card. But when he backs out, Olivia finds herself getting involved with Olga's grandson Alex. He's attractive and troubled (of course), but doesn't realize she's trans. The film follows her as she juggles this burgeoning romance with Alex with the instability of her immigration status. Sandoval will also give an intro to the film before the screening.

Kelet

Finland, 54 min, Dir. Susani Mahadura

Sat, May 9 at 12pm Finland, 54 min, Dir. Susani MahaduraSat, May 9 at 12pm

So Pretty

USA | France, 83 min, Dir. Jessie Jeffrey Dunn Rovinelli

Sun, May 10 at 7pm USA | France, 83 min, Dir. Jessie Jeffrey Dunn RovinelliSun, May 10 at 7pm