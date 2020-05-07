Slog AM: 3.2 Million File for Unemployment, Neiman Marcus Goes Bankrupt, New York Fueled Coronavirus Spread

Nearly 1 in 5 American workers have filed for unemployment. tuaindeed/Getty

Due to decreased demand from restaurants, farmers across the state are stuck with surplus potato crop. Rather than letting it all go to waste, they've decided to donate one million pounds of spud to those in need. For those interested, there's a free potato pickup today in Auburn at 10 am.

3.2 million Americans filed for unemployment last week: bringing the total unemployment number to 33.5 million over the past seven weeks. Though still an overwhelming high number, this week is the fifth week in a row that initial claims fell. Economists says this downward trend is a sign things aren't getting worse, but our job market stills looks pretty freaking bleak.

Washington added almost 110,000 unemployment claims last week: down close to 22 percent from the previous week, reports the Seattle Times.

Oh, shit: FCC Fines Sinclair Broadcast Record-Setting $48 Million.

Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy: The luxury department store has furloughed most of their 14,000 employees, closed 43 of their stores, and is hoping that bankruptcy will relieve them of $4 billion in debt. Coming on the heels of J.Crew filing earlier this week, things aren't looking so good for retailers. Bellevue must be reeling.

It's going to be beautiful today: Can't wait to stand near my living room window to take in the afternoon sun.

Good morning from the midnight crew! Expect sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s across much of the region today! A few spots in the southwest interior could even make it into the low 70s. #wawx pic.twitter.com/zaceliy2OK

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 7, 2020

Baby X Æ A-12 Musk probably can't keep his name: The Grimes x Elon Musk spawn might be known as something more pronounceable now. California law apparently states that legal names must be confined to the English alphabet—no numerals or special characters are allowed on a birth certificate, reports Vulture. Fine, but what are we supposed to do with all these memes?

A doctor ordered to pay millions for pee tests: Dr. Frank Li, former owner of Seattle Pain Centers, was suspended from practicing medicine in 2016 after failing to monitor patients' use of opiates, possibly contributing to several deaths. Today, the Seattle Times reports Li now owes the state and federal governments $2.85 million for urine tests billed to Medicaid and Medicare they didn't need. The settlement was reached out of court.

Did anyone see the full moon last night? It was the last super moon of the year! I can usually see it from my room, but I missed it this time. It'll be visible over the next couple of days though. So on your late evening quarantine walk, be sure to look up.

New research shows travel from New York City seeded coronavirus outbreaks across the country: The New York Times reports this revelation comes from geneticists tracking signature mutations of the virus, infected people's travel, and models of the outbreak by infectious disease experts. “We now have enough data to feel pretty confident that New York was the primary gateway for the rest of the country,” said Nathan Grubaugh, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health. Click through for a Washington vs. New York outbreak graph.

One of President Trump's personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus: Trump was apparently "upset" at the news, reports CNN.

Governor Jay Inslee apparently connected his cousin, an import consultant, to state buyers who are desperately looking for medical supplies: Though unusual for a governor to get involved in private contracting, it doesn't appear that Inslee acted improperly.

Banksy's back at it again: The anonymous British artist's new work "Game Changer" has appeared in a Southhampton hospital in the United Kingdom. After lockdown restrictions have ended, the painting will go on public display then is to be auctioned off to raise money for NHS charities. I appreciate the gesture, but my art critic opinion is that this is simply ok.

Another shooting early this morning in White Center: Coming hours after a deadly Wednesday evening one. KOMO reports that the police found a man wounded by gunfire and took him to Harborview Medical Center. He's reported to be in stable condition, though the authorities haven't said if the two shootings are related. The suspects are still on the loose.

Something to groove to this morning: I present Peggy Gou's "Gou Talk."