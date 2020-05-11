It's a new week... ARE WE READY? NO! WE ARE NOT! And yet stumble through it we must... however, lucky for us the Mercury Cheer Up Club is on hand with a load of funny, sweet laughs that will make this weary world a little more bearable. So c'mon, mood! GET READJUSTED!
Today in "Who wants to be told off by an Italian baby?" news:
That’s top drawer Italianing. pic.twitter.com/NuIG3R7JpR— David Paxton (@DavidDPaxton) May 7, 2020
Today in "Cheating hubbies are getting sneakier by the day" news:
A guy took his celly to the phone repairman.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 8, 2020
Wait for it...😂🤣😭💀💀pic.twitter.com/lJ2voLPpmf
Today in "File this under 'Dangerous... but adorable'" news:
Feel instantly better by just watching this. pic.twitter.com/Rk7sM3gZFZ— cluedont (@cluedont) May 9, 2020
Today in "I think she's on to something" news:
Quarantine day 485: pic.twitter.com/OhGeYFD9pE— ديمة (@damadweema) May 10, 2020
Today in "Ah-ha! The old 'tossing the tiny balloons' trick" news:
May 11, 2020
Today in "I thought Veronica was joking too!" news:
My wife told me we should cut back on the drinking for a while... pic.twitter.com/WwvXpODa43— TokenSuperhero (@MarcusTheToken) May 11, 2020
And finally, today in "I just found your new drinking game" news:
Quarantine day 99: pic.twitter.com/vi5EehgBAS— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 11, 2020
