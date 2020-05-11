The Mercury Cheer Up Club: Lots of Laughs for a Sad World!

COVID fashion... or the most diabolical drinking game of all time? Twitter Screen Shot

Originally published on our sister paper The Portland Mercury's blog, The Portland Mercury's blog, Blogtown . We'll keep publishing their Cheer Up Club as long as we need cheering up.

It's a new week... ARE WE READY? NO! WE ARE NOT! And yet stumble through it we must... however, lucky for us the Mercury Cheer Up Club is on hand with a load of funny, sweet laughs that will make this weary world a little more bearable. So c'mon, mood! GET READJUSTED!

Today in "Who wants to be told off by an Italian baby?" news:



Today in "Cheating hubbies are getting sneakier by the day" news:



A guy took his celly to the phone repairman.



Wait for it...😂🤣😭💀💀pic.twitter.com/lJ2voLPpmf — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 8, 2020

Today in "File this under 'Dangerous... but adorable'" news:



Feel instantly better by just watching this. pic.twitter.com/Rk7sM3gZFZ — cluedont (@cluedont) May 9, 2020

Today in "I think she's on to something" news:



Today in "Ah-ha! The old 'tossing the tiny balloons' trick" news:



Today in "I thought Veronica was joking too!" news:



My wife told me we should cut back on the drinking for a while... pic.twitter.com/WwvXpODa43 — TokenSuperhero (@MarcusTheToken) May 11, 2020

And finally, today in "I just found your new drinking game" news:



