It's Survey Time! We Want To Know About Your Quarantine Experience

How has your quarantine been going? Been ordering lots of takeout? Going on Netflix binges? Compulsively reading the news? We want to know about it

We here at The Stranger are currently surveying our readers, and since you are our favorite reader—it's totally true!—we really want you to participate. The questions are easy, stuff like: Do you prefer picking up food from restaurants or having it delivered? How often do you visit The Stranger online? What's the first thing you're going to do when quarantine is over?

Broadly, we're interested in how this time has been affecting you, what's most important to you now, and how we might improve our quarantine coverage.

We know filling out a survey takes time*, so we've put prizes on the line to sweeten the deal. Participate in our quarantine survey and enter for a chance to win one of 500 (yes, five hundred—your odds are good!) digital access codes to Christopher Frizzelle's ever-popular virtual Silent Reading Party. Plus, 25 winners will receive Grand Prize Packages, each of which includes an access code to each of these five virtual events: SPLIFF 2019, SPLIFF 2020, Police Beat, HUMP, and Collide-O-Scope (as well as the Silent Reading Party!).

The survey is open through Monday, May 25, and you can TAKE IT HERE. We'll notify winners by May 27.

*This one should only take about 10 minutes, 15 tops!