sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein
"It Rains on All of Us"
Saw this sweet little sticker near the Capitol Hill library on a sunny day.
Saw this sweet little sticker near the Capitol Hill library on a sunny day. Jasmyne Keimig
I've seen this sticker in a couple of different places, but I spotted it once when I was pleasantly very stoned when it suddenly clicked for me. It rains on us all. The people, the trees, the mushrooms, the little elves that live in the moss. We're all connected by the feeling of rain on our skin; it made me remember why I love living here. Thank you Gnartoons.

"Oh My Look at the Time I Have to Go"
Spotted on Belmont.
Spotted on Belmont. JK
This is my exit strategy for leaving a video call now that I have nowhere else to go.

Support The Stranger

"El Zero"
Me during this whole pandemic.
Me during this whole pandemic. JK
I think this is a reference to the card game Lotería. This card, sadly, does not exist.

"Bea Arthur has a—""

God, I love Bea Arthur.
God, I love Bea Arthur. JK
I spotted this one some months ago in The Before while sitting on the toilet at Bimbo's. It's located inside the ceiling lamp. I can hardly see what it says, but I knew I had to capture it because of my deep obsession with Golden Girls when I was younger. If anyone has the full sticker, please let me know!

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.