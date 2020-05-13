The Mercury Cheer Up Club: Need Some Laughs? Here are Your Laughs!

Introducing... the Wes Anderson method of surviving pandemics. Twitter Screen Shot

Originally published on our sister paper The Portland Mercury's blog, The Portland Mercury's blog, Blogtown . We'll keep publishing their Cheer Up Club as long as we need cheering up.

Is it Wednesday or Thursday? It's WEDNESDAY! And that means you should be needing some serious cheering up by now. And thusly, thehas arrived to brighten your day with laughs of the internet variety! LET'S CRANK IT UP.

Today in "I usually don't approve of deep fakes... but this I'll allow" news:



Who the hell did this 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rCLyOmsXt6 — savageape (@savag3ap3) May 12, 2020

Today in "A 'Hug Glove' sounds dirty... but in this case, it's not!" news:



Daughter created a "hug glove" so she can hug her mother on mother's day.



Grandma got the warmest hug from her grandson too 😭❤



LOVE THIS pic.twitter.com/jAjGdhfy51 — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) May 12, 2020

Today in "Now THIS is dirty!" news:



Today in "He's a cheeky lad, wot?" news:



Don’t know when baseball returns but when it does for the love of god please hire British announcers. pic.twitter.com/KXwEND0yeC — Aaron Blitzstein (@BlitznBeans) May 13, 2020

Today in "The Wes Anderson content you didn't know you needed" news:



this girl on tiktok just bodied wes anderson in one minute pic.twitter.com/fFSpXI7Ddp — fetch the bob cutters (@atticshape) May 12, 2020

Today in "SWING IT SWING IT SWING IT SWING IT!" news:



😂 How BasketBall Coaches Be At Practice.😂🏀 pic.twitter.com/ibxI3jeMis May 13, 2020

And finally, today in "If this doesn't restore your faith in humanity, nothing will" news:



This is what people meant when they said great art would come out of the hardship of the pandemic pic.twitter.com/TUoUaR6Fjx — Mike Tague (@rhymeswithbeg) May 12, 2020

If you like this and our other A++++++ content, please consider donating to the Mercury to keep us around!