Is it Wednesday or Thursday? It's WEDNESDAY! And that means you should be needing some serious cheering up by now. And thusly, the Mercury Cheer Up Club has arrived to brighten your day with laughs of the internet variety! LET'S CRANK IT UP.
Today in "I usually don't approve of deep fakes... but this I'll allow" news:
Who the hell did this 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rCLyOmsXt6— savageape (@savag3ap3) May 12, 2020
Today in "A 'Hug Glove' sounds dirty... but in this case, it's not!" news:
Daughter created a "hug glove" so she can hug her mother on mother's day.— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) May 12, 2020
Grandma got the warmest hug from her grandson too 😭❤
LOVE THIS pic.twitter.com/jAjGdhfy51
Today in "Now THIS is dirty!" news:
May 13, 2020
Today in "He's a cheeky lad, wot?" news:
Don’t know when baseball returns but when it does for the love of god please hire British announcers. pic.twitter.com/KXwEND0yeC— Aaron Blitzstein (@BlitznBeans) May 13, 2020
Today in "The Wes Anderson content you didn't know you needed" news:
this girl on tiktok just bodied wes anderson in one minute pic.twitter.com/fFSpXI7Ddp— fetch the bob cutters (@atticshape) May 12, 2020
Today in "SWING IT SWING IT SWING IT SWING IT!" news:
😂 How BasketBall Coaches Be At Practice.😂🏀 pic.twitter.com/ibxI3jeMis— Desi Banks (@iamdesibanks) May 13, 2020
And finally, today in "If this doesn't restore your faith in humanity, nothing will" news:
This is what people meant when they said great art would come out of the hardship of the pandemic pic.twitter.com/TUoUaR6Fjx— Mike Tague (@rhymeswithbeg) May 12, 2020
