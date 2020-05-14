Colbert mentions that it's a "new song," which is true. But if you're wondering where you've seen Ben perform it before, it was in a Message to the City for Slog two months ago.
Dear readers,
We need your help. The coronavirus crisis in Seattle is a major threat to The Stranger's ability to keep the city informed. We pride ourselves on having navigated many storms in the world of independent local media, but this time is different.
90% of our revenue—from advertising, ticketing fees, and our own events—is directly tied to people getting together in groups. The coronavirus situation has virtually eliminated this income all at once. At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we're asking for your help to support continued coverage of everything happening in Seattle. You can make one-time or recurring donations. We can't say enough how much we appreciate your support. Thank you.
Christopher Frizzelle is the editor of The Stranger in print. He has been on staff since 2003. He is also the inventor of the silent-reading party, which has been happening monthly since 2009.
