A Message to the City from Ibidunni Ojikutu

Ibidunni Ojikutu is a member of the Seattle Opera chorus. Photo by Danielle Barnum

It's Friday. We did it, everyone. We made it.

To send this week out on a high note, we turn to the gifted soprano Ibidunni Ojikutu.

In an alternate universe, she would be appearing in La Boheme at Seattle Opera tonight. "It was a production that we were all looking forward to, with an amazing cast, and I know all of us are so sad to not be together," she says toward the end of her message. "But we'll be together again."

Ibidunni sings two pieces, accompanied by pianist Rebecca Manalac, who is on the other side of that window.

Known for diverse vocals including opera arias, art song, music theater, and spirituals, Ibidunni has a reputation for having a strong foundation and extensive studies in both traditional and contemporary repertoire.

A recipient of the top award in the Seattle Opera Guild Training Grant Competition, Ms. Ojikutu is a teaching and freelance artist. Recent credits include the roles of Strawberry Woman and also Serena in Seattle Opera’s productions of Porgy and Bess; her Benaroya Hall debut with Showtunes Theater Company’s production of Finian’s Rainbow; and, the role of Sally Hemings in Garrett Fisher’s new opera Monticello Wakes which had its debut at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

Thank you for singing to us this morning, Ibidunni.

And thanks to Rebecca for the accompaniment (and the brilliant use of a window) and to Gabriel Manalac for making the video.

Happy weekend, everyone.

Good luck.