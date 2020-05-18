It is the deadliest volcano eruption in US history: "At 8:32 a.m. on May 18, 1980, an earthquake triggered the largest landslide in recorded history, setting off massive explosions blasting rocks, ash, volcanic gas and steam upward and outward," KIRO reports. "The eruption destroyed hundreds of homes and leveled 185 miles of highway. Fifty-seven people were killed."
More footage of the eruption: Can be seen here. One odd thing about the eruption: It was silent.
"It's a miracle." A nurse in Lakewood survived a man slamming into her car at 100 miles an hour, escaping with bruises and two broken toes.
Speaking of toes, here's what COVID toes look like: Don't click here if you're eating breakfast.
King County's new directive goes into effect today: Strongly urging anyone in public to wear a mask or face covering.
US Senator Maria Cantwell writes to federal officials: Saying we need "clear, uniform, national COVID-19 guidelines for the aviation sector." For instance, if you fly into Seattle, you have to wear a mask. If you fly into Spokane, you don't.
"You could feel it going through your veins and it was almost like someone injected you with straight-up fire." A 14-year-old's case "may help doctors understand a frightening new affliction in children linked to the coronavirus."
The Alaskan man making 14 hour trips to Costco by boat: In order to keep his small city fed during the pandemic.
The founders of Rudy's, plus new partners, have successfully won a bid: To purchase the barbershop chain out of bankruptcy.
Fife mother accused of attempted murder: "According to police, the mother called 911 Sunday afternoon to say that she had just killed her four-year-old daughter and that she was going to kill her baby boy next."
New York Times finds problems throughout Ronan Farrow's reporting: "He delivers narratives that are irresistibly cinematic — with unmistakable heroes and villains — and often omits the complicating facts and inconvenient details that may make them less dramatic," writes Ben Smith. "At times, he does not always follow the typical journalistic imperatives of corroboration and rigorous disclosure, or he suggests conspiracies that are tantalizing but he cannot prove."
ICYMI: The groundbreaking Seattle filmmaker Lynn Shelton died suddenly over the weekend.
Remembrances of Lynn Shelton are pouring in: IndieWire collected stories from Emily Blunt, Mark Duplass, and others. Here's one from writer/director/actor Joey Ally, one of Lynn's former assistants:
Lynn always knew everyone’s names. She always had a hug. A smile. A new song or film or book she had fallen in love with that you had to know about – recounting the lyrics or the lines with glee, like a story someone had made just for her. Talking film with her was like being on the best drug that has never been made. She exercised by jumping on a small trampoline that she took from place to place — every single thing she did, she did with joy. She seemed too wonderful to exist, but I never saw a crack. It was all real. She was one of the most real people.
And Emily Blunt? "Working with her was like working with family… so, so intimate," says the new Mary Poppins. "She was just so damn talented and cool and light."
And Joshua Leonard? "Her joy and her passion radiated like the fucking sun."
Lynn was at the Space Needle: To talk about the importance of the city finding ways to fund emerging artists. She said winning a Stranger Genius Award—and the $5,000 it came with—in 2008 gave her money to keep making work and helped launch her career. She released her Humpday, the film that changed everything for her, in 2009.
Lynn attended a silent-reading party at the Sorrento in February 2011: Sadly, I can't find any photos of that night. Nor can I find any photos of the two of us together... except for that Space Needle pic. I'm the blurry guy. But this week's reading party will be dedicated to her memory.
The cellist says: "I wanted to offer you the first movement of the first Bach cello suite, with my best wishes for your good health and good spirits, and as a loving farewell from this realm to my dear old friend Lynn Shelton."