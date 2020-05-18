Slog AM: Mount St. Helens Went Boom 40 Years Ago, Memories of Lynn Shelton Keep Pouring In

Today is the 40th anniversary of the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens. InterNetwork Media/Getty Images

"At 8:32 a.m. on May 18, 1980, an earthquake triggered the largest landslide in recorded history, setting off massive explosions blasting rocks, ash, volcanic gas and steam upward and outward," KIRO reports. "The eruption destroyed hundreds of homes and leveled 185 miles of highway. Fifty-seven people were killed."

More footage of the eruption: Can be seen here. One odd thing about the eruption: It was silent.

"It's a miracle." A nurse in Lakewood survived a man slamming into her car at 100 miles an hour, escaping with bruises and two broken toes.

Speaking of toes, here's what COVID toes look like: Don't click here if you're eating breakfast.

King County's new directive goes into effect today: Strongly urging anyone in public to wear a mask or face covering.

Shorter Maria Cantwell: "Yo, could we please have some national guidelines on this shit?" US Congress Official Portrait

Saying we need "clear, uniform, national COVID-19 guidelines for the aviation sector." For instance, if you fly into Seattle, you have to wear a mask. If you fly into Spokane, you don't.

"You could feel it going through your veins and it was almost like someone injected you with straight-up fire." A 14-year-old's case "may help doctors understand a frightening new affliction in children linked to the coronavirus."

The Alaskan man making 14 hour trips to Costco by boat: In order to keep his small city fed during the pandemic.

The founders of Rudy's, plus new partners, have successfully won a bid: To purchase the barbershop chain out of bankruptcy.

Fife mother accused of attempted murder: "According to police, the mother called 911 Sunday afternoon to say that she had just killed her four-year-old daughter and that she was going to kill her baby boy next."

New York Times finds problems throughout Ronan Farrow's reporting: "He delivers narratives that are irresistibly cinematic — with unmistakable heroes and villains — and often omits the complicating facts and inconvenient details that may make them less dramatic," writes Ben Smith. "At times, he does not always follow the typical journalistic imperatives of corroboration and rigorous disclosure, or he suggests conspiracies that are tantalizing but he cannot prove."

Lynn Shelton (far right) at the Moore Theatre for the 2015 Stranger Genius Awards, with Humpday star Alycia Delmore (far left), director Megan Griffiths (second from left), and other local film luminaries. Photo by Kelly O

The groundbreaking Seattle filmmaker Lynn Shelton died suddenly over the weekend.

Remembrances of Lynn Shelton are pouring in: IndieWire collected stories from Emily Blunt, Mark Duplass, and others. Here's one from writer/director/actor Joey Ally, one of Lynn's former assistants:

Lynn always knew everyone’s names. She always had a hug. A smile. A new song or film or book she had fallen in love with that you had to know about – recounting the lyrics or the lines with glee, like a story someone had made just for her. Talking film with her was like being on the best drug that has never been made. She exercised by jumping on a small trampoline that she took from place to place — every single thing she did, she did with joy. She seemed too wonderful to exist, but I never saw a crack. It was all real. She was one of the most real people.

And Emily Blunt? "Working with her was like working with family… so, so intimate," says the new Mary Poppins. "She was just so damn talented and cool and light."

And Joshua Leonard? "Her joy and her passion radiated like the fucking sun."

Lynn Shelton inside the Space Needle in 2013. Photo by Kelly O

To talk about the importance of the city finding ways to fund emerging artists. She said winning a Stranger Genius Award—and the $5,000 it came with—in 2008 gave her money to keep making work and helped launch her career. She released her Humpday, the film that changed everything for her, in 2009.

Lynn attended a silent-reading party at the Sorrento in February 2011: Sadly, I can't find any photos of that night. Nor can I find any photos of the two of us together... except for that Space Needle pic. I'm the blurry guy. But this week's reading party will be dedicated to her memory.

Lori Goldston plays Bach as a farewell to Lynn. Photo by Kelly O