I guess we're in a weird western mood. On Friday, Jasmyne Keimig highlighted Near Dark in our Unstreamable column, and then I spent this weekend waiting for the right time to watch the Cannes Jury Prize-winning Bacurau (2019), which I missed the first few times it was available to watch in Seattle. Now that it's streaming via Northwest Film Forum and Kino Lorber through May 26, it was finally time.
A few quick reasons you should support our friendly scrappy film forum and rent the title from the comfort and safety of your own couch or raggedy office chair or cold hard floor: there are UFO drones; a freaky white militia is led by the freaky white Udo Kier; the gun battles are as violent as they are naked; the soundtrack is sick; and, most significantly, it stars Sônia Braga as Domingas, a badass village doctor who will save your life while also calling you a "lowlife cunt." Kick your week off by watching American terrorists get their comeuppance!
Check out the trailer then watch the film.