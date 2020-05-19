A Message to the City from the Seattle Symphony Horns

Danielle Kuhlmann, top center, usually plays French horn, but this morning she sings. Courtesy of Seattle Symphony

Good morning. Here we go again. Another day.

Each of us is alone, or in pockets of people, in our own little pod of circumstance, trying to live, trying to do our thing even though humankind has plunged into an abyss in which we are each so far away from each other—so far away.

As Carole King sang in a song with that title in the '70s: "Long ago I reached for you and there you stood / holding you again would only do me good / how I wish I could." Indeed. This morning, the Seattle Symphony horn section gives their version of the pop classic, with Danielle Kuhlmann, who also arranged it, singing.

She is joined by (clockwise from top left) Jeff Fair, Mark Robbins, Jenna Breen, John Turman, and Jonathan Karschney.

Thank you, Jeff, Danielle, Mark, Jenna, John, and Jonathan for this performance. Thank you for these rays of golden goodness. And Danielle—that voice! Thank you for sharing it with us.

Carole King, wherever you are, thank you, too.

Good luck, everyone, facing today's shit.