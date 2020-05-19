A married man is sick of his military husband being overseas all the time. How can they make their chronically long-distance relationship work?
Ok, here's something you've all wondered: how do you get rid of sex dolls? Are they too toxic for the landfill? Is there a market for "gently used?"
On the Magnum, how are the poly people supposed to do their poly thing, right now? Dan chats with Diana Adams, a lawyer and mediator who specializes in LGBTQ and polyamorous families.
Is there a polite, non-confrontational, and effective way to ask a lover to delete your nudes? You know, before things get bad?
