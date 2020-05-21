Slog AM: 2.4 Million Apply For Unemployment, Aunt Becky Will Plead Guilty, Trump Pulls Out of Arms Control Treaty

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli (green tie) back in April 2019. Today, both will plead guilty in a college admissions scam case. Paul Marotta/Getty Images

reports KOMO. Though around 1% of the population in the county has tested positive, an estimated one in 20 people are believed to have been infected by the virus at some point.

Another 2.4 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week even as some states begin to reopen. Though still an incredibly high number, first-time filings have been falling for seven straight weeks after the peak of 6.9 million in the last week of March, reports CNN Business. These new numbers bring the total number of people unemployed since mid-March to 38.6 million.

Washington state adds 145,000 first-time claims to the pile: says the Seattle Times.

But Mitch McConnell wants your ass off of government cheese ASAP: The Kentucky senator reportedly does not want enhanced unemployments benefits to be carried over into the next federal relief package, reports Politico.

Lori Loughlin and her husband are both looking at jail time, fines for their part in a college admissions scam. NBC reports that the actress is expected to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. If approved by the judge, the plea would result in a $150,000 fine, two months in prison, and 100 hours of community service. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is also expected to plead guilty, agreeing to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service.

Lots of rain and wind coming our way: Gimme dat convergence zone, baby!



The convergence zone from the perspective of wind direction on radar. Line in the middle of the screen is the King/Snohomish County line. Red is a northerly wind direction & green is southerly. Where the two meet is a classic convergence zone. #wawx pic.twitter.com/oH4SrKYGWf

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 21, 2020

Department stores are really not doing ok, guys: Macy's announced that their losses from lockdown closures could amount add up to $1.11 billion in the first quarter, reports Reuters. Retailers are dropping like flies with J.C. Penney, J. Crew, and Neiman Marcus all filing for bankruptcy due to the interruptions the pandemic has had on their businesses. That said, Macy's expects to reopen all their stores by late June.

Media isn't doing too hot either: The Atlantic is laying off 20% of its staff.

Take a peek inside the family homeless shelter inside of Amazon HQ: Mary's Place Family Center in The Regrade is eight floors, 63,000 square feet, and has the ability to serve 200 people per night, says GeekWire. The shelter—the largest in the state—has been taking in families since mid-March.

I thought we already learned our lesson this month about successful white women complaining about successful women of color and their path to popularity: Lana del Rey has logged on. The singer posted a lengthy statement on Instagram criticizing "Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé" for having number one songs about "being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating" while SHE was lambasted early in her career by "female writers and alt singers" for supposedly "glamorizing abuse." That may be so, but what do these singers have to do with it? Mind you, this is a press release announcing two books of poetry and a new album that's supposedly dropping on September 5.

What's frustrating is that her statement assumes that women singing about their sexuality has gone unpunished or is critically rewarded: Get a grip, Lana!

Doja Cat, Ariana ,Kehlani, Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé after hearing what lana said about them pic.twitter.com/myftH6yBGN

— ً (@kimsjihyo) May 21, 2020

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer wrote a letter to President Trump requesting flags be flown at half staff once the U.S. hits 100,000 deaths from coronavirus: We are expected to hit that grim milestone in the next couple of days. Read the full letter here.

More bad news for the City of Kent: As if having an unhinged Twitter account isn't bad enough. Facing a budget shortfall of $15.7 million due to, you know, the global pandemic, the city has laid off eleven employees and furloughed almost all of their recreation staff.

Seattle drops out of the top five major cities with major growth: We're now number six, baby! 2019 represented the slowest growth year for our fair city after six consecutive years in the top two for growth of the 50 most populous U.S. cities. Gene Balk has more analysis in his column over at the Seattle Times.

The Trump administration pulls out of Open Skies Treaty, a major international arms control accord: that allows nations to "fly over each other’s territory with elaborate sensor equipment to assure they are not preparing for military action," reports the New York Times. This moves comes in large part because U.S. officials say that Russia is violating the pact and exiting the treaty is expected to strain our relationship with Moscow and Europe even more. The U.S. is notified other members today and will formally pull out in six months.

Welcome to Gemini season, bitches: It's totally valid not to believe in astrology , but you just gotta admit that you're boring at parties. Sorry! I don't make the rules. Anyway, what are you getting me for my birthday?