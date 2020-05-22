Slog PM: The New Coronavirus Epicenter, Get Ready for Canned Manny's, Gaga and Grande Drop "Rain on Me"

"Rain on Me (feat. Ariana Grande)" is the latest single off Lady Gaga's upcoming sixth album Chromatica. Courtesy of Interscope Records

Meaning Slog AM/PM will be on a break until Tuesday. I don't know about you, but I'm tryna get into this on my day off.

2020 college graduates get free Dick's: Go to any of the fast-food joint's locations in your cap and gown, and you'll get a free burger through June 21.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slips up again: Today in a very cringe-worthy interview with The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne tha God, Biden said "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." Yikes!

.@JoeBiden telling a black person this morning the following:



"If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black."



pic.twitter.com/vKtdxzI6dS

— Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) May 22, 2020

The former Vice President later apologized in a call with the U.S. Black Chambers: “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” he said. "I shouldn’t have been so cavalier.” The New York Times reports that Biden had not expected to join the call, "a possible sign of a hastily arranged appearance." Last time I checked, a last-minute interview doesn't make you inherently disrespectful!

"South Korea just flexed its contact-tracing power: After partiers with the coronavirus went to nightclubs, it found and tested 46,000 exposed people": Hot.

Georgetown Brewery reneges on vow to never can or bottle Manny's Pale Ale, coming out with a limited release of the canned beer: The brewery's founders Roger Bialous and Manny Chao promised to sell Manny's only as a draft beer as a way to thank restaurants and bars. Seeing a spike in the sale of canned beer, they decided to do a limited six week run of canned Manny's and donate the proceeds to non-profits benefiting workers in the restaurant and bar industry. You can pick up a six-pack from the brewery starting Saturday or wait until they hit Washington stores on Wednesday.

Looking for a magic wand?: No, no that kind. Looks like a contactless Harry Potter wand pop-up is happening this Saturday near Volunteer Park. Cash payment only!

Next door to Volunteer Park Cafe cc @jseattle pic.twitter.com/AwG0TpPrjb

— Aaron Brethorst (@aaronbrethorst) May 21, 2020

Two confirmed cases of a rare inflammatory disease in kids reported in the Puget Sound region: Doctors believe the disease, Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), is associated with COVID-19, reports KOMO. The children are currently being treated at Seattle Children's Hospital and are the only confirmed cases in the state.

Trump demands governors to reopen houses of worship, deeming them "essential": and threatens to "override" governors if they do not follow his recommendation. "Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics essential, but have left out churches and houses of worship," he said. "It's not right. So I'm correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential." Nevermind that several churches have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in their communities.

Governor Jay Inslee pushes back on the president's demand: "While we have read the president’s comments, there is no order and we think he understands at this point that he can’t dictate what states can or cannot open," said the governor's office in a written statement to KOMO News Radio.

Justice for GarfieldEATS: The Garfield-themed restaurant in Toronto that serves Garfield shaped foods was shut down recently after being locked out by their landlord for not paying rent. It's sad, but oh my God, can we talk about these masks? Hilarious! Horrifying! Where can I get one!?

Coronavirus cases have exploded in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro: World Health Organization executive director Mike Ryan says this explosion relocates the disease's epicenter to South America. Brazil is leading the region with almost 300,000 confirmed cases and 19,000 deaths due to coronavirus. The Brazilian government has now approved a "broader" use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat the virus, though one study shows the drug comes with a higher risk of death.

Yesterday, a major homeless encampment removal in Little Saigon pitted 20 protestors against police: In the past month, the city's Navigation Team has removed four encampments citing "public health and safety issues," though some community groups say the city hasn't "been following its own pandemic-era policies on encampment removals, and have advocated for tighter restrictions on when the city can clear tents." Read more of Sydney Brownstone's reporting on the issue here.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain on Me" video dropped: and is a delicious morsel of perfection. This is what pop excellence looks like in 2020: a bit of Mortal Kombat, a dash of depression, and lots of high kicks in the rain. Gaga's sixth album Chromatica comes out on May 29. Nothing will make me miss the club more!