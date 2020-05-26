Dear readers,
We need your help. The coronavirus crisis in Seattle is a major threat to The Stranger's ability to keep the city informed. We pride ourselves on having navigated many storms in the world of independent local media, but this time is different.
90% of our revenue—from advertising, ticketing fees, and our own events—is directly tied to people getting together in groups. The coronavirus situation has virtually eliminated this income all at once. At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we're asking for your help to support continued coverage of everything happening in Seattle. You can make one-time or recurring donations. We can't say enough how much we appreciate your support. Thank you.
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.
