When I first walked past the shop a month or so ago, I remember, definitely, seeing the mural; the bright red background sticks out even among the colorful murals that line the storefronts along the street. But the subject—leather puppy hoods that, in The Before, you'd see some people wearing around the neighborhood—and the mural's perfect placement over the front windows made it seem like the painting had been part of the store since forever. It adds welcome character to the street while also remaining relevant to the spirit of the business it adorns. I know we're all eager to see our neighborhoods and streets return back to "normal," but there's part of me that wishes Hubner's mural would hang on Doghouse Leather's windows far into The After, whatever that entails. Check out more of Hubner's work here.