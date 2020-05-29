The Confinement Online Film Fest Returns This Saturday—Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss It

A Covid-19 Love Story: Marc & Mary from the CoFF film fest.

Make no mistake: This pandemic and subsequent quarantine have messed us up more than we'd like to admit. One of humankind's greatest attributes is our ability to adapt—but there's something definitely lost when we change without stopping to think about how and the reasons why we've changed.

And that's where the entertaining, funny, and sweet Confinement (online) Film Festival (CoFF) comes in—returning this Saturday at 8 pm after last weekend's spectacular debut!

Here's how it all started: We asked local amateur filmmakers, artists, and creative people to send us short homemade movies that demonstrate how we are living, surviving (and occasionally thriving) under quarantine and social distancing orders... and oh boy! DID YOU DELIVER! We received a poop-ton of fantastic, funny, poignant, and mind-bending submissions, and narrowed it down to the 25 best of the bunch to bring you the CoFF film fest.

Here's what we didn't expect: We knew you would be creative and fun... no surprise there. But your submissions were also thoughtful, poignant, and when put together in one evening of entertainment, it opens a window into our collective experience. CoFF features personal journeys from around the world, and while many of these short, five-minute films made us laugh our asses off, and occasionally say, "Yep... that's me!", there was also an unmistakable feeling of community—that others are experiencing this same strange, sometimes heartbreaking reality, and we aren't alone.

That's why, when CoFF returns this Saturday at 8 pm, you really shouldn't miss it! Plus it gets even more fun—because after watching CoFF, YOU'LL BE ABLE TO VOTE FOR THE WINNERS OF CASH PRIZES IN A VARIETY OF CATEGORIES! And even better? We've received SO MANY fantastic CoFF entries, we're putting together a second volume of films that will debut very soon! Stay tuned for details.

For even more info, go here and get your tickets. Busy this Saturday? Don't fret, CoFF continues for the following three weekends. WANT TO SEE MORE? Watch the trailer for CoFF here, and check out descriptions of the films below!

Here are the films you'll see at CoFF, volume 1!

A Covid-19 Love Story: Marc & Mary

A poignant and emotional look at serendipity in confinement.

Acts of Isolation

This funny collection of streaming micro-episodes showcase the daily struggles of quarantine.

Anger Management

Fuses are short these days. This mock PSA can help you understand your aggressive impulses.

Catherine

Sometimes you just need to dance it out to feel purr-fect.

Covid-21

One year after the outbreak, the world is a dangerous place. It’s everyone for themselves!

Dolphins Went to Venice

A haunting intersection of poetry and prose. Existential filmmaking at its best.

Doodle

With nothing to do and plenty of time, perhaps our worst enemies are ourselves.

During Quarantine

The opposite ends of the stay-at-home spectrum collide with these testimonials.

Finger Trouble

Madness sets in as one man tries to life-hack his way through isolation.

Girl Talk

Anybody else have a new best friend named Alexa? Reality blurs between these two gal-pals.

Going Viral

Absurdity reigns supreme during this feline’s interview with the COVID-19 virus.

How to Dress a Dog

One man goes to great lengths (at least 6 feet) to win the heart of his neighbor.

Isolations

A touching dance routine unites a Los Angeles neighborhood – proving we’re not alone.

L'Ognion

Any sense of reality quickly vanishes in this fanciful, culinary delusion.

Look Around

Using cinematic imagery, this guided meditation is sure to hypnotize and inspire.

Morning Routine

When his daily habits are interrupted by lockdown, terror creeps into one man’s sense of normalcy.

Part 0: The Oscar Noms

Desperate for intellectual conversation, sometimes dogs are man’s only friend.

Rainbow Road

The rules to this board game are many, but the most important is that this kid always wins!

Somebody

One body – many faces. This single woman dates the greats without leaving home.

The Introvert

As the weeks add up, we find our inner demons and angels are suffering too.

The Introverted Loneliness of Roxanne Shaker

A quirky narration explains that it is life as usual for this lonely introvert.

Toilet Paper

“I thought we were just going to get more toilet paper?!”

Trapped

Dream or reality? Obsession takes over in this chilling snapshot of one homeowner’s psyche.

Zoom Tutorial

Zoom is the best! Always easy to use and nothing ever goes wrong!

Zoom Wedding

No glitches here! Everything goes according to plan at this family’s virtual gathering.

