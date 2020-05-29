Slog PM: Killer Cop Charged With Murder, Inslee Sets New Guidelines, Chase Was on KUOW

Trump is ending our nation's ties with World Health Organization saying China has "total control" over the specialized agency. The U.S. is the single largest contributor to WHO, giving more than $400 million to them last year.

A fifth child in Washington state is confirmed to have contracted a COVID-related inflammatory syndrome called a multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). The child is under 10 and located in Yakima, though was recently transferred to Seattle Children's Hospital for more intensive care, says KOMO. The disease can be fatal and is more proof that younger people can also experience serious complications after getting coronavirus.

SpaceX's Starship SN4 test rocket exploded in Boca Chica, Texas today: The incident occurred while the company was conducting a static fire test of the engine, reports TechCrunch. The Starship prototype was just approved by the FAA to fly short, suborbital test flights, but this explosion is definitely throwing a wrench into those plans.

Ex-Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin who killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck is in custody, charged with third degree murder and manslaughter: This comes four days after Floyd died and after three days of protests in the city. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said, "This is by far the fastest that we’ve ever charged a police officer.” You can read the full criminal complaint here—note that Chauvin was on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Minneapolis is also instituting a curfew as it's looking at the fourth night of protests over the police killing: The curfew runs from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., prohibiting travel and gatherings in public. Any violation could come with up to 90 days in prison and a $1,000 fine.

For a complete 180, read this oral history of Rihanna's first single "Pon de Replay": Also, remember asking the DJ to turn the music up?

Welp, another Asian giant hornet aka MURDER HORNET was found in Whatcom County: This is the first confirmed sighting of one in the state this year, reports the Seattle Times. This particular hornet was dead and is believed to be a queen. Experts are trying to figure out if these honeybee eaters have established a colony here. Fingers crossed this was a queen in exile!

If you're sadistic like me, watch this dude get stung by one on purpose: I used to be obsessed with Coyote Peterson's videos of him getting bitten and stabbed by poisonous bugs. Proceed with caution.

Governor Jay Inslee bids adieu to "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" and bonjour to "Safe Start": Under these new guidelines, county executives will be allowed to apply to the secretary of health to move on to the next phase given they meet certain requirements set out by the state.

King County Executive Dow Constantine says we don't quite make the mark to move onto Phase 2 but introduced a modified Phase 1 that will relax restrictions on businesses and activities, allow gatherings of five or fewer outside the household, and permit restaurants to open at 50 percent capacity outdoor only. Read Nathalie Graham's more comprehensive breakdown of what went down this afternoon here.

Lady Gaga said "Rain on Me" so now our local weather system will make it so: There's a potential for cloudy skies and thunderstorms this weekend, which is exciting! Who else likes to fall asleep to the Biblical sound of thunder? It always reminds me of summers I spent with family in Kansas. Negative and positive particles have never been so soothing.

For those in eastern WA, continue to follow @NWSSpokane forecast for severe thunderstorm potential tomorrow. For western WA, best chance for organized thunderstorm activity looks to be confined around the Cascade crest. #wawx https://t.co/VtGMb3BP81

Speaking of Gaga: Stream Chromatica.