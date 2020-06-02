Slog PM: A Fifth Day of Protests; Durkan Will Meet with Organizers Tomorrow, Can't Say There Won't Be Tear Gas Tonight

The police line at the east precinct last night. Rich Smith

the livestreamer and journalist who captured the moment when police grabbed a purple/pink/fuchsia (the color is hotly debated) umbrella from protestors in Capitol Hill last night, setting off a series of events that would ultimately be declared a riot by police. “There was no sense of de-escalation ," said Salisbury to the Times. “The police are the professionals. They’re supposed to know how to de-escalate.”

A fifth day of protests: Here's KOMO's livestream of the crowd that started gathering around 3 p.m. at Westlake. It just ended but follows the crowd from Westlake to the Seattle Office of Emergency Management, where they are currently.



Earlier today at the Arts March for Justice and Equity:



Day 5 of protests in Seattle.



Today artists are marching and protesting peacefully. Highlighting the need for change. The racism in the art community.



This speaker is Amanda Morgan - she says she's the only black ballerina with PNW Ballet. And that's not right.

One protest group is at the Seattle Office of Emergency Management today: Mayor Durkan and Chief Best are there too. They just spoke with organizers and Durkan promised to meet with them tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m. to create a plan for change.



Shortly after 4 PM, the crowd takes a knee. Or just sits.

"What are you doing tomorrow? We'll start right here...I will sit, tomorrow with you at 3 o'clock."

Durkan refuses to promise that there won't be gas tonight. Protesters are not happy. #seattleprotest

Durkan and Best and the fire chief are about to give a press conference: Watch it below.



Another large group is concentrated around Cal Anderson Park in Capitol Hill: Stranger's Nathalie Graham will be jumping around this protest for part of the night if you want to follow her on Twitter.



The crowd was chanting "quit your job" and now it's "who do you protect?" The National Guard is here too.

The crowd is fully seated now. "We will sit peacefully and shut the fuck up and show them that we mean no harm." This will last for 5 minutes, according to an organizer whose can really project their voice. #seattleprotest

I-5 is preemptively closed due to protests around the city: Protests have been traveling between downtown and Capitol Hill.



#TrafficIAlert. I-5 is being closed right now due to the protest nearing the freeway. Closure will be from I-90 to SR 520.

A swarm of nearly 40,000 bees attacked police responding to a single bee sting report: Quite the headline. A single bee sting evolving into 40,000 bees seems pretty symbolic for the current moment.

New York Gov. Cuomo criticized NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio for not doing enough to stop looting and property destruction. He then went on with a curious musing, highlighted by The Intelligencer:

“Can you displace a mayor?” Cuomo mused. “Yes, a mayor can be removed. It has not happened. I cannot find a precedent. But theoretically it is legally possible. It is a bizarre thing to try to do in this situation. I think it would only make a bad situation worse. Also, I don’t think it’s necessary.”

Life comes at you fast: In the video below, one of the many icings on the cake is how she takes her mask off to talk to him. A farce.



I'm told that @Factswithfiona has been fired by the Washington Examiner.

Biden will reportedly attend George Floyd's funeral: The funeral will be in Houston, Texas next week on Tuesday. The White House had no immediate comment on whether Trump would attend or be invited.

A new study strangely recommends we wear face masks while we fuck: It's a great time for people with medical fetishes.

The 21-second pause heard all over America:



Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was just asked to comment directly on President Trump's handling of the protests and violence in the US.



Trudeau, who is usually quick to answer, paused for a very, very long time.



This was his response.

The Drug Enforcement Administration has been given "sweeping new authority" to "conduct covert surveillance" and collect intelligence on people participating in protests currently happening across the country. Here's the two-page memorandum acquired by BuzzFeed News.

Minneapolis Public Schools have terminated their contract with the Minneapolis Police Department: The school board unanimously approved the resolution on Tuesday night in response to the death of George Floyd.

Okay, the Paramount's windows can stay. They know what's up.

