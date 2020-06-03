Now more than ever, The Stranger depends on your support to help fund our coverage. Please consider supporting local, independent, progressive media with a one-time or recurring donation. Our staff is working morning, noon, and night to make your contributions count.
Thank you and we are truly grateful for your support.
Always a blessing to see Ms. Simone, like a double rainbow.Jasmyne Keimig
I think I spotted this one on Bellevue Ave sometime last week. It looks pretty new. I can't find an attribute, but seeing it just as the city broke out in protest of George Floyd's murder and police brutality, it felt prophetic. Take a moment to listen to the forever relevant "Mississippi Goddam" (don't mind the Greek subtitles).
I know I've used this column to take a stand against using dead celebrities for causes we're unsure if they'd support. I'm making an exception for this "Grita Tu Aborto!" (Shout Your Abortion!). Anything for Selenaaaaaaas. That said, if you know Selena was pro-choice, let me know!
"Thank You for Pot Smoking"
Also spotted on 15th Ave. JK
Not technically a sticker, but I enjoy a crude sign correction.
"Mouse in Mouth"
Lovingly hand drawn sticker.JK
I can only think about how all of humanity is the mouse and 2020 is the dog. Right in her grip—eat us up, baby.
My brain almost combusted while reading what "export default" means. I can gather a couple of things: this is Javascript and exports have something to do with modules (?). Instinctively, I know this is about one's gender not being default. Coders, help me out!
"Yeah We Gay, Keep Walking"
One of the best ones I've seen in awhile. JK
This one was right above the gender sticker. Happy Pride! Keep it moving if you wanna ogle, dude.
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.