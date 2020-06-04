Washington's New COVID Testing Strategy: If You Feel Sick, Get a Test Within 24 Hours

If you have flu-like symptoms, get a test!!!! JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES

On Thursday Governor Jay Inslee and Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman issued new guidance on testing: If you feel like you have COVID-19 symptoms —even very mild symptoms—then get a test, ideally within 24 hours.

If you live in a household with someone who thinks they have it, then get a test.

If you live in congregate housing or work in a meat plant or some other industry that has dealt with an outbreak, then get a test.

If in the last 14 days you've come into contact with someone who thinks they have COVID-19, then get a test.

And while you're waiting for the test results, stay home until you get a negative test result back. Also, if someone in your household is waiting for a test result, you should stay home until you all hear back.

You can get a test from your doctor, or from a clinic offering drive-thru and walk-up testing.

Before today, public health officials advised non-vulnerable populations with mild symptoms to stay home and not get a test. Now, Inslee says our testing capacity has ramped up enough to allow for a broader group of people to get tests.

In the last couple weeks we've been averaging around 6,000 tests on weekdays, but Inslee says we have the capacity to analyze more than 20,000 tests a day, and that we're getting close to having as many kits per day available.

Getting tested is important for your health, but it's also important because we can’t send people back to work in unsafe conditions as soon as possible until we have a robust testing regime in full operation.

For anyone who has recently participated in a large protest against police brutality, Wiesman says anyone who didn't adequately protect themselves with face coverings and hand sanitizer "are free to talk with their health care provider and get a test." Right now he's "not recommending generally all those folks get a test," but if you're concerned, then by all means call a doctor.

Wiesman recommends that protesters maintain 6 feet of distance from others, stay home if ill at all, "definitely" wear face covering, and bring along some hand sanitizer. He recommends that anyone over 65 should "give strong thought" to not attending.