Seattle Times' schools reporter Dahlia Bazzaz is currently following a #BlackLivesMatter protest organized by a group of Franklin High School students in south Seattle right now. The group has a list of demands which includes demilitarizing and defunding the police, funding counselors and nurses in their schools instead of cops, introducing ethnic studies and anti-racist policies throughout Seattle Public Schools, as well as giving the youth a greater voice in schools. It looks like they began on the intersection of MLK & Rainier Ave, then began walking down Rainier, and have ended up on the Franklin High football field. Follow more of Bazzaz's coverage on Twitter here.

