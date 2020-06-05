I’m at a #BlackLivesMatter protest organized by students at Franklin High in Seattle. There are hundreds holding signs and chanting near the intersection of MLK & Rainier Ave.
The amount of approving horns is something I’ve only heard outside Iraqi weddings. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/X7xcuNCNlk
— Dahlia Bazzaz داليا بزاز (@dahliabazzaz) June 5, 2020
Seattle Times' schools reporter Dahlia Bazzaz is currently following a #BlackLivesMatter protest organized by a group of Franklin High School students in south Seattle right now. The group has a list of demands which includes demilitarizing and defunding the police, funding counselors and nurses in their schools instead of cops, introducing ethnic studies and anti-racist policies throughout Seattle Public Schools, as well as giving the youth a greater voice in schools. It looks like they began on the intersection of MLK & Rainier Ave, then began walking down Rainier, and have ended up on the Franklin High football field. Follow more of Bazzaz's coverage on Twitter here.
Protesters are now in the street, walking down Rainier Avenue. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/RqoGW2BPv7
— Dahlia Bazzaz داليا بزاز (@dahliabazzaz) June 5, 2020