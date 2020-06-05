We gave Michaela Coel’s upcoming series I May Destroy You an excellent review. The 12-episode series premiering on HBO this Sunday takes Coel's signature wit and applies it to the aftereffects of sexual assault. Frankly, I will watch anything with Michaela Coel in it. The London-born actress is most known for her series Chewing Gum, a fast, witty, and singular sitcom about a religious 24-year-old who just really wants to have sex. Our writer Robert Ham called this new act from Coel "stunning" and wrote that "this is gripping, provocative television of the highest order and the kind of platform that Coel, and storytellers like her, richly deserve."
The reviews are now in and others agree:
Support The Stranger
I May Destroy You premieres Sunday June 7 at 10:30 pm on HBO and HBO Max.