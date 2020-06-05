Slog PM: Local Leaders Call for Durkan's Resignation, SWAT Can't Use Tear Gas for 30 Days, I'm Not a Horse Girl But...

In an interview on Thursday, Facebook—who owns the social media app— said that embedding an image or video from Instagram may not protect news organizations or other for-profit sites from copyright claims. This means websites would have to get a license from the original poster before being able to embed an Instagram on their own site, potentially upending a widely held assumption that crossposting from the site did not need such an agreement.

There were horses, repeat, HORSES, at a rally organized by Africatown near 23rd and Jackson this afternoon: Their names are PJ and Chaka Khan and they are perfect. I'm not a horse girl, okay, I (Jasmyne) just love horses at protests.

That rally also included a presentation of demands and a giant teach-in: You can read the demands which include redistributing $180 million from the Seattle Police Department and immediately severing all existing contract and financial ties between the Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Police Department.

The Daily's Jake Goldstein-Street has some good footage of activist Nikkita Oliver speaking on it here:



We gave Michaela Coel’s upcoming series I May Destroy You an excellent review: The 12-episode series premiering on HBO this Sunday takes Coel's signature wit and applies it to the aftereffects of sexual assault. Frankly, I (Chase) will watch anything with Michaela Coel in it. The London-born actress is most known for her series Chewing Gum, a fast, witty, and singular sitcom about a religious 24-year-old who just really wants to have sex. Our writer Robert Ham called this new act from Coel "stunning" and wrote that "this is gripping, provocative television of the highest order and the kind of platform that Coel, and storytellers like her, richly deserve."

The reviews are now in and others agree:

Vulture: "One of the most immediately striking things about I May Destroy You is its tone...This play on tonality runs the course of the series—scenes that start out as sexy only to become harrowing, dark moments are edged by the comedic without losing sight of the rich dramatic stakes."

New York Times: "At just about every step, it’s touching and quietly hilarious. Coel gets away with things that would be dicey for other writer-directors, and she does it with consistency."

The Hollywood Reporter: "There's a lot happening here, a lot of big swings. And even when it misses, the ambition of it is a thing to admire."

I May Destroy You premieres Sunday June 7 at 10:30 pm on HBO and HBO Max.



Seattle Times' schools reporter Dahlia Bazzaz followed a #BlackLivesMatter protest organized by a group of Franklin High School students in south Seattle today. The group has a list of demands which includes demilitarizing and defunding the police, funding counselors and nurses in their schools instead of cops, introducing ethnic studies and anti-racist policies throughout Seattle Public Schools, as well as giving the youth a greater voice in schools. It looks like they began on the intersection of MLK & Rainier Ave, then began walking down Rainier, and ended up on the Franklin High football field. Read through Bazzaz's coverage on Twitter here.



I’m at a #BlackLivesMatter protest organized by students at Franklin High in Seattle. There are hundreds holding signs and chanting near the intersection of MLK & Rainier Ave.



It’s a wrap on this youth-led protest. Jackie Jimenez, one of the organizers and student govt president at Franklin, said she was overjoyed at the response.



And it's been dropping since late March, early April. KOMO reports that UW Medicine is currently only treating 19 patients for the virus at its four hospitals in the county; at its peak they were treating 120 coronavirus patients per day.

Progressive leaders are calling for Mayor Jenny Durkan to resign, or for the Seattle City Council to remove her.

Seattle says only SWAT can use tear gas for 30 days.

Mutual aid organizing is growing in Capitol Hill. It's pretty remarkable.

My (Jasmyne) quarantine depression watch got canceled: Netflix's fashion competition show Next in Fashion hosted by Alexa Chung and Tan France will not be coming back for a second season. I thought it was good! I was also deep into an unemployed, socially distant depression hole, so perhaps I don't have a good perspective on its merits.

I (again, Jasmyne) WILL say it had one of the best reality show moments when guest judge Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss dramatically walked off the show rather than sending home two Black female designers (one of whom help launched FUBU's womenswear line) on the streetwear episode. TBH, he was right!

Last night, two Buffalo police officers were suspended without pay after a deeply disturbing video of them shoving an elderly man to the ground, stepping over his limp body as blood dripped from his ear, surfaced online earlier that day. The man was identified as Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old peace activist and demonstrator, who came up to the group of officers during a protest over the killing of George Floyd. Gugino was hospitalized with a head injury and is in serious but stable condition, reports the New York Times.

In a show of solidarity and egoism, today all 57 officers resigned from the Emergency Response Team—a specialized team devoted specifically to respond to riots—over the officers' suspension. President of the Buffalo police union, John T. Evans, stated that the officers were "simply following orders" to clear the square.“It doesn’t specify clear the square of men, 50 and under or 15 to 40," Evans told The Buffalo News. "They were simply doing their job. I don’t know how much contact was made. He did slip in my (jasmyne) estimation. He fell backwards.” The video contradicts that claim.

Watch the video, taken by WBFO, a Buffalo radio station, of the incident here—warning, it is graphic:



We're going to be off the blog for the rest of the night: We've been at it full time for the whole week and have been told breaks are important. We'll be back tomorrow. We recommend following Chai Adera for a good livestream:



Some signal boosts for tomorrow:



End policing that is violent against marginalized populations, particularly our Black communities (e.g., racial profiling, stop and frisk, gang injunctions, criminalization of homelessness) Redirect funds from law enforcement agencies to community-based programs for harm prevention, intervention, and transformative justice Stop and reverse militarization of law enforcement Eliminate legislative and union contract provisions that shield the police from accountability Declare records of all investigations of law enforcement brutality with associated materials as public property and ensure public accessibility Immediately end the violence against protestors. We stand in solidarity with them!

and march from Harborview Medical Center to Seattle City Hall. Here are the demands from that Doctors for Justice listed on their flyer:

Here's another rally to signal boost happening Saturday in north Seattle.

