4c7fbf415f13403c9b2e2e9ae01153b5.jpeg

Here's another big march to signal boost for tomorrow. The Doctors for Justice March will kick off Saturday June 6 at 9 am and march from Harborview Medical Center to Seattle City Hall. Here are the demands from that Doctors for Justice listed on their flyer:

Sponsored
The 15th Annual HUMP Film Festival is now online, hosted by Dan Savage! 16 sexy films, showcasing a huge range of sexualities, shapes and sizes, streaming from your home!

  • End policing that is violent against marginalized populations, particularly our Black communities (e.g., racial profiling, stop and frisk, gang injunctions, criminalization of homelessness)

  • Redirect funds from law enforcement agencies to community-based programs for harm prevention, intervention, and transformative justice

  • Stop and reverse militarization of law enforcement

  • Eliminate legislative and union contract provisions that shield the police from accountability

  • Declare records of all investigations of law enforcement brutality with associated materials as public property and ensure public accessibility

    Support The Stranger

  • Immediately end the violence against protestors. We stand in solidarity with them!

    • Stranger EverOut has a guide to Seattle resistance events here.