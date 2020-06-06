View this post on Instagram
@nckash and I protested today in New Orleans. We chanted ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ ‘Black Queer Lives Matter’ ‘All Black Lives Matter’. As a black queer man myself, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but hold their tongue when Trans/Queer was added. I want to reiterate this sentiment: if your revolution does not include Black Queer voices, it is anti-black. If your revolution is okay with letting black trans people like #TonyMcDade slip through the cracks in order to solely liberate black cishet men, it is anti-black. You are trying to push yourself through the door of a system designed against you, and then shut the door behind you. It is in our conditioning to get as close to whiteness, straightness, maleness as we can because that’s where the power is. And if we appeal to it, maybe it’ll give us a slice. But the revolution is not about appeal. It is about demanding what should have been given to us from the beginning. What should have been given to black, queer, and trans individuals from the beginning. Which is the right to exist. To live and prosper in public. Without fear of persecution or threat of violence. There is so much tragedy on the timeline these last couple of days so I added some photos of me and Nic to show some #blackboyjoy #blacklove #blackqueerlove ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 You’ve been my rock and guiding light through all of this and I love you so much. I know that on the other side of this Is change, though the fight is far from over. #justicefortonymcdade #justiceforninapop #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforahmaud #justiceforbreonna #sayhername #defundthepolice #endwhitesupremacy
Actor Justice Smith, known for starring in Detective Pikachu and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, came out in an Instagram post showing solidarity for Black queer and trans lives. The 24-year-old actor also revealed he's dating Queen Sugar actor Nicholas Ashe. We'll take cute news where we can get it this week! Read his full statement in the post above.
Now if only Lady G could find the courage to come out, too...
There is a homophobic republican senator who is no better than Trump who keeps passing legislation that is damaging to the lgbt and minority communities. Every sex worker I know has been hired by this man. Wondering if enough of us spoke out if that could get him out of office?— Sean Harding #BLM (@SeanHardingXXX) June 4, 2020
Outing is a brutal tactic that should be reserved for brutes. Lady G more than qualifies.— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) June 5, 2020
The original expose on Lady Ghttps://t.co/BgTlHFCle1— Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) June 6, 2020