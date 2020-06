SPD Chief Outlines Changes to Police Response, Mayor Hints at Budget Cuts

Seattle can have some police changes as a treat. Nate Gowdy

Amidst growing public pressure and calls for Mayor Jenny Durkan's resignation, Durkan and police chief Carmen Best spoke at a press conference on Sunday night. They outlined changes to the Seattle Police Department's protest response and potential changes to SPD's budget.

After a week of protesters calling for Durkan and Best to defund SPD and, at least, alter the way SPD has been responding to demonstrations on Capitol Hill and throughout the city, there might actually be some changes made. How substantial those changes remain to be seen.

Best outlined changes that demonstrators have been calling for all week, like removing riot gear, reducing the number of officers at barriers and in the area of protests, and working "with community members to deploy de-escalation teams."

Durkan said that she will be making an emergency order on Monday instructing officers to turn on their body cameras at all times, despite legitimate privacy concerns. There's more.

Durkan said:

She is in talks with Gov. Jay Inslee to reduce the presence of the National Guard.



She will require all SPD officers to remove their mourning bands and display their badge numbers, and anyone who doesn't do so will "be held accountable."



She's asked SPD's accountability partners to review all forms of crowd management and to determine whether they meet de-escalation policies. (That includes whether or not to permanently ban tear gas.)



She reinforced that "no one should be arrested or prosecuted for peaceful protesting"



She will add an "independent prosecutor at the state level" to investigate officers that use deadly force in addition to the investigations under I-940.



She supports City Attorney Pete Holmes' request to withdraw from the consent decree.



That SPD "will be updating policies this week to succinctly and clearly reflect best practices for use of force related to the 2016 Campaign Zero national policing survey" that includes the "ban on chokeholds, firing weapons on moving vehicles, exhausting all options before using force..."



She wants to invest in more programs like the "community policing bureau."