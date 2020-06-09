Slog AM: Transform the Abandoned East Precinct Into a Community Center for the Homeless?, Miss Hitler Is In Jail, Rural People Really Believe Antifa Is Interested In Them

According to Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best , the SPD is just taking a break from hurting and harming BLM protesters. The cops boarded up the precinct, and left Capitol Hill with the goal of returning when the natives have chilled out.But say the SPD never comes back, what should the city do with this prime location? I recommend transforming it into a center for the homeless to shower, dine, make art, and receive training in the trades.

Lots of People Want That Awful Far-Right Billboard Taken Down: If you travel from Seattle to Portland, or the other way around, there is no way of missing that blasted billboard that's always got something to say. It has been around forever. It stands in Chehalis, Washington. It has a creepy painting of Uncle Sam. The job of the billboard is to blindside the intelligence of people who just want to get to Seattle or Portland in peace. Those Criminal Immigrants... That Godless Government... The Flag-Hating Liberals... And So On... And So On... Someone even tried to burn the whole damn thing down, reports KIRO. And there is also a petition to get it officially removed. The feeling is that it's not only nutty but hurting business in the area. Who going up to Seattle or down to Portland on I-5 will stop at a town that advertises hate so prominently?

His name is Daniel Gregory. He will live, and so will the bills. To secure his protection from a health system that has zero heart and loves money to death, donate what you can to Gregory's GoFundMe

They Had Their Guns: They were ready for antifa bombs and tactics. But nothing happened. Antifa never showed up in the sticks. What happened instead was a bunch of shouting, drinking, and showing and telling of semi-automatic weapons. The sticks in this case is Snohomish, a small town near Three Lakes. Seattle Times reports that the police chief of Snohomish, a certain loony with a country-singer sounding name, Keith Rogers, has been "reassigned" because of "how he handled a rumored but unrealized threat that antifa activists planned to riot and damage storefronts in the community." But don't entirely blame the sheriff for his wishful thinking. Watch Fox News, as most of the folks of Snohomish do, and you will see wall-to-wall terror "experts" describing the sophisticated tactics of antifa. The sheriff was acting on what sounds like actionable intelligence. These godless city commies were coming to town. The people of Snohomish should be ready. Defend your American freedoms. Snohomish has lots of antique shops.

Miss Hitler Is Behind Bars: Well, not exactly Miss Hitler, but she, Alice Cutter, tried to win that prize of prizes. She did her best. Some may even say she gave it her all. But this other Nazi hussy beat her. Cutter is now in jail. And so is her ex, a bloke with the name of a Brit rock star, Mark Jones. The two are members of Britain's "far-right terrorist group National Action."



BBC : "Alice Cutter, 23, and Mark Jones, 25, were convicted of membership of a terrorist group in March, alongside co-accused Garry Jack and Connor Scothern. National Action, founded in 2013, was outlawed in 2016 after it celebrated the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox."

The Premature Opening of the Economy Is Not Going Well: Arizona? A spike in new infections threatens to overwhelm the state's health system. And now the former director of the Arizona Department of Health Services warns that "the state could need a new stay-at-home order if coronavirus trends he calls 'disturbing' continue." Other states that re-opened way too soon are also facing this terrible possibility: another long lockdown. Coronavirus is slow, and so can easily trick the senses. Everything looks, sounds, feels fine for now; but a few weeks down the line, an explosion that only reason and its key mental tools (models and math) could predict happens all at once. Americans often fall for the seduction of the senses.

Cry, My Beloved West Seattle: There is now talk about building a tunnel? Under what-what? It will be like a tunnel that doesn't exist between Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington? The fact that the competent transportation reporter Mike Lindblom is giving such a harebrained proposal the time of day in the Seattle Times says three words to the isolated residents of West Seattle: You are fucked.

What Is Trump Up To Today? He is tweeting about some poll that's favorable, for one.



He also wants get the rallies back up and running. His instincts are screaming that he can gain control of the steadily souring narrative if he crams his supporters in stadiums.

Politico:



Donald Trump is planning to restart rallies in the next two weeks in a major turning point for the president since the coronavirus shut down traditional campaigning. Support The Stranger More than ever, we depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a one-time or recurring donation. Thank you! Trump’s advisers are still determining where the rallies will take place and what safety measures will be implemented, depending on the type of venue chosen. Campaign manager Brad Parscale is expected to present Trump with possibilities within the next few days. The president has been itching to resume his boisterous rallies, his favorite way to connect with supporters and let off steam.

In other words, he is willing to put the lives of his voters (most whom are white boomers) in real danger for the selfish goal of retaining power. But maybe his supporters really want that risk. In the way those folks in Snohomish are waiting for a phantom enemy (antifa) to invade their town (bullets blazing, antique shops defended); Trumpers long to contribute a phantom sacrifice for their supreme leader.

