New Savage Lovecast: A Deep Dive Into Anal Hygiene

At a business meeting, an older, sophisticated gay man gave a presentation with a couple buttons of his jeans undone. Was he sending a message? If so, what?

A woman has noticed that men are now wearing wedding rings on BOTH hands. Are they sending a message? If so, what?

On the Magnum, it's a deep anal-sex hygiene dive with gay culture columnist Ty Mitchel. A caller wonders why the younger men he sleeps with have trouble keeping...fresh. Dan and Ty are here to help.

And, a woman's roommate is going out and having casual hookups. During these 'Rona times, it puts the whole house at risk. How can she confront him about this?

A snippet: