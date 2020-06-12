A Message to the City from Derrick Ryan Claude Mitchell

Ryan Mitchell is a formerly Seattle-based artist who now lives in Vienna. Courtesy of DRCM

Good morning. It's Friday, June 12, and you should be taking the day off today, because we're all taking the day off today, for the Black Lives Matter Statewide Silent March.

In keeping with the theme of silence, we're not doing the usual whoopsie-do over someone's career. Just watch the video.

When Ryan was asked by The Stranger to make a video message, it was 4 am in Vienna, where he now lives. "I had just stopped watching Facebook live feeds from friends and strangers documenting what was happening in 'real time' which was something that I had taken to doing since the first days of the protests in downtown Seattle," he says.

If you want to know more about Ryan, here's a picture of him holding a rabbit.

He used to co-lead Implied Violence. He is now known as Saint Genet, which makes all kinds of performances: "large-scale works that range from symphonies and experimental plays in abandoned buildings, museum reflecting pools, boxing matches in filthy alleyways, rooftop performances atop doomed domiciles, marathon traversals of foreign spaces..."

Creation Team: Derrick Ryan Claude Mitchell, Alexander Nowak, Brian Lawlor, City of Seattle

Thank you, Ryan, Alexander, Brian, and the city of Seattle.

See you all in Judkins Park at 1.

#BlackLivesMatter