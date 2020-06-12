If You're Headed to the CHAZ, Bring Camping Mats and Gatorade

The No Cop Co-op is growing around the block. Chase Burns

The No Cop Co-op in the middle of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone is growing each day. Originally a small stand, it now stretches down and around the block on 11th and Pine. Its friendly caretakers offer bottled water, bok choy, fresh eggs, batteries, sundries, pet supplies, etc, etc, etc. It's getting huge. Look:

The No Cop Co-op is getting... huge. pic.twitter.com/KTvPhWvUYM

— Chase Burns in the CHAZ (@chaseburnsy) June 13, 2020

The Co-op offers everything to the community for free. It's funded by donations, but they don't accept cash donations of any kind. They will, however, accept pizza deliveries.



If you're headed down to the CHAZ to engage, you should bring supplies. Here's a list of what they're looking for right now:The Co-op emphasized to me that they really need Gatorade, because people apparently can't get enough of it.

Over on the other side of CHAZ on the Bobby Morris Playfield, the donation station let me know that what they really need are mats for people to sleep on.

Bring the mats!

So bring your sleeping pads! We know you have camping equipment, Seattle!