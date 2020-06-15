A Message to the City from Aleksa Manila

Aleksa Manila is a drag performer and social activist. Courtesy of Aleksa Manila

Good morning. It's Monday, June 15, and it's also Aleksa Manila 's birthday!!

"Today's an incredibly special day for me because it happens to be my birthday," she says in her message. "And since you're not supposed to ask a lady how old she is, I'll just tell you: I happen to be 45 this year."

She also talks about being an immigrant from the Philippines (she moved here in 1998), the history of Pride month, #BlackLivesMatter, #BlackTransLivesMatter, and #BlackTransWomxnLivesMatter.

If you want to know more about Aleska and what she's been up to, check out her website.

If you would like to give her a tip, she asks that you make a donation here or here instead. Here's her Instagram.

Thank you so much for your message of joy, Aleksa. And for the historical context. Happy birthday!!!

Try not to be too jealous of Aleksa's view as you go about your week.

Good luck out there.