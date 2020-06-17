Slog AM: Bye-Bye Aunt Jemima, More COVID-19 Cases, Did eBay Employees Mail People Live Spiders?

Hi kids, did you know your syrup is fucking racist? Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

A judge in the Democratic Republic of Congo died suddenly of what was said to be a heart attack. He was in the middle of overseeing a corruption case involving the president's chief of staff. This is known as a pre-existing condition. Despite the cause of death declaration back in May (heart attack), it is now determined that the judge died of stab wounds to the head. The autopsy specified that "he died a violent death, due to the blows of sharp points or knife-like objects, which were thrust into his head."

COVID-19 in the Urban Beer Garden: Fremont Brewing shut down its production brewery after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was reportedly asymptomatic and is self-quarantined. Their last shift was on Tuesday, June 9. The production brewery will reopen once it's deemed safe.

Speaking of the coronavirus: Cases ticked up statewide yesterday. In Washington, there were 373 new cases and 10 new deaths reported. Yakima is the new epicenter, according to Gov. Jay Inslee.

Oregon's cases shot up, too: There's been a steady uptick in COVID-19 cases in the last week in Oregon. Around 1,000 new cases have been reported since last Wednesday. The majority of Oregon counties are in Phase 2 or reopening and some people aren't adhering to the rules. Of the 278 cases reported on Tuesday, most of them were linked back to the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church that hosted a church service with over 100 people gathered. Don't do that! Not even for god!

Oof, Brazil has seen better days: Brazil registered almost 35,000 new COVID-19 cases in just a day.

Aunt Jemima syrup gets a rebrand: The syrup's parent company, Quaker Oats, is going to completely rebrand Aunt Jemima syrup since the name and image are based on a racial stereotype. It's a way to "make progress toward racial equality," Quaker Oats said. This brand change shouldn't matter to literally anyone but the patriots who lost their Land of Lakes butter lady and now their racist syrup iconography are peeved:



Boogaloo cop killer: An Air Force sergeant with ties to the right-wing Boogaloo group that believes the American Civil War is coming has been charged with the killings of a Santa Cruz County sheriff’s sergeant and the fatal shooting of a federal security officer in Oakland. He also had an accomplice.

There's a petition: To save Barron Trump from his family. The description reads:



this petition is to save barron trump from his family, he is obviously depressed and is 100% a leftist and we feel bad for him #savebarron2020 also i heard he likes kpop and anime. name one republican who likes either of those things. anyways we can save him from his racist, homophobic, and rapist of a father sign this petition pls and thx

Remember that 75-year-old man shoved down by Buffalo police? He still can't walk due to the injuries he sustained from his encounter with the police. He has a fractured skull. The officer who shoved the man was suspended and, in response, the entire emergency response team within the Buffalo Police Department resigned.

Chris D'Elia accused of sexual misconduct: The actor and comedian has been accused of grooming underage girls, soliciting photos from them, and trying to meet up with them when he had comedy shows in their cities.

The deadliest U.S. corporate crime ever successfully ever prosecuted: Is Pacific Gas & Electric's role in the 2018 Camp Fire in California. The utility pleaded guilty to the deaths of 84 people in the wildfire. No one's headed to jail, however. And, really, all PG&E has to do is pay $3.5 million in fines and $500,000 in investigation fees.

It's gonna be summery today: Well, at least more summery than this month has been so far. Don't get used to it, though. The weekend will be wet yet again.



Here's Fox News's version of what's happening in Capitol Hill: Live from CHOP it's whatever this video is. The music is what makes it:



Atlanta megachurch pastor walks back comments about race and the history of slavery: After he suggested the term "white blessing" should replace the term "white privilege."

On my "to read" list: The rape kit's secret history.

eBay employees charged "with waging an extensive campaign to terrorize and intimidate" an editor of a newsletter: This story is bonkers. Senior employees at eBay did their darndest to ruin the lives of a couple who were publishing content about eBay that the executives didn't like. Employees sent a funeral wreath, bloody pig face Halloween mask, live spiders and cockroaches, and more deliveries to the couple's home. They "sent pornographic magazines with the husband's name on it to their neighbor's house and planned to break into the couple's garage to install a GPS device on their car." There's more!

