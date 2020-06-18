Bruce Clayton Tom is a photographer.
Bruce Clayton Tom is a photographer. Courtesy of Bruce Clayton Tom

Good morning. It's Thursday, June 18, and everyone's got gardening on the brain, including Bruce Clayton Tom, one of the most talented photographers in the city.

In addition to various projects associated with Cafe Nordo, DAIPAN Butoh, and Degenerate Art Ensemble, Bruce has a very beautiful garden. Would you like a tour? You're in luck. It is literally the most relaxing video anyone has made for Message to the City.

And it features an adorable one-eyed dog. The cutest thing you've ever seen.

After you watch it, scroll down and see some of the photographs Bruce has been taking in the streets of Seattle the last few weeks. They are works of art.

Bruce didn't want to talk about this and stress everyone out, but he's been protesting, and he got hit with rubber bullets, and a flash bang exploded at his feet, and he was bleeding from his injuries. But you know what? He's fine. He made it through okay. Thank god he was there with his camera, and documenting what he sees.

Look at these pictures.

The umbrellas on the front line after SPD switched on their large lights. Photo by Bruce Clayton Tom

Protest leaders front and center of the barricade. Photo by Bruce Clayton Tom

Some kind of pepper bomb or flash-bang grenade launched by SPD. It is flying at Bruce. Photo by Bruce Clayton Tom

There was lots of yelling and cursing coming from both protestors and police. I could hear panicked screaming as protestors tried to run away from the Seattle police and National Guard soldiers. Before they attacked, the Seattle police scolded the protesters for not taking three steps backward when told to do so. SPD also claimed that bottles were being thrown, and one bottle struck a National Guardsman. I witnessed absolutely no bottle throwing, Bruce says. The police announcer declared the protestors an unlawful assembly, and within a minute attacked.
"There was lots of yelling and cursing coming from both protestors and police. I could hear panicked screaming as protestors tried to run away from the Seattle police and National Guard soldiers. Before they attacked, the Seattle police scolded the protesters for not taking three steps backward when told to do so. SPD also claimed that bottles were being thrown, and one bottle struck a National Guardsman. I witnessed absolutely no bottle throwing," Bruce says. "The police announcer declared the protestors an unlawful assembly, and within a minute attacked." Photo by Bruce Clayton Tom

A cloud of tear gas billows over retreating protestors. Photo by Bruce Clayton Tom

Advancing Seattle police and National Guard moving down Pine Street, pushing the protestors back to 11th Avenue. Photo by Bruce Clayton Tom

A selfie Bruce took at a happy point. "It seemed to me that the majority of protestors were young, students, perhaps in their 20s, and remarkably ethnically diverse. People were passing out water and sharing snacks. The mood of the protestors was almost festive." Photo by Bruce Clayton Tom

The Black Lives Matter March of Silence on June 12. Photo by Bruce Clayton Tom

Thank you for immortalizing this revolution with your stunning photography, Bruce.

Thank you so much.

#BlackLivesMatter



* *
