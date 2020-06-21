There are unconfirmed reports of a second shooting, with another victim from the CHOP in a hospital who wasn't part of a shooting.
Capitol Hill Seattle Blog has more, including some photos from the scene. Converge Media is live on the scene.
Video from live-streamer Shawn Gui captured the sound of several shots fired:
Shooting in #chop #chaz again tonight. pic.twitter.com/uroJ1wYKg8
— cacti (@SCCacti) June 22, 2020
Support The Stranger
The shooting comes after two other shootings near CHOP early Saturday morning, one of which resulted in the death of Lorenzo Anderson, a 19-year-old who had just graduated high school the day before, according to the Seattle Times. The other victim was "critically injured."
This is a developing story.