Another Shooting in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest Area

A memorial for Lorenzo Anderson, the 19-year-old who was killed at a shooting at the CHOP early Sunday morning. CB

The Seattle Police Department is investigating a shooting "inside CHOP zone" late Sunday night. One person with a gunshot wound has been taken to Harborview Medical Center and is being evaluated "in serious condition," according to a hospital spokesperson.

There are unconfirmed reports of a second shooting, with another victim from the CHOP in a hospital who wasn't part of a shooting.

Capitol Hill Seattle Blog has more, including some photos from the scene. Converge Media is live on the scene.

Video from live-streamer Shawn Gui captured the sound of several shots fired:

The shooting comes after two other shootings near CHOP early Saturday morning, one of which resulted in the death of Lorenzo Anderson, a 19-year-old who had just graduated high school the day before, according to the Seattle Times. The other victim was "critically injured."

This is a developing story.