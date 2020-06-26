Tonight! It's the I, Anonymous Show with Our Best Lineup Yet!

The previous editions of the I, Anonymous Show were wildly funny and entertaining, so you truly do not want to miss this one! Joining your delightful host Kate Murphy (a Mercury "Undisputable Genius of Comedy") will be the following murderers' row of hilarious, nationally beloved comedians:

• Mohanad Elshieky (Conan, Comedy Central, Pop Up Magazine, Mercury's Undisputable Genius of Comedy)

• Maggie Maye (Conan, Last Call with Carson Daly, SXSW, Bridgetown Comedy Festival)

• Josh Gondelman (Conan, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Desus & Mero)

Oh, boy! That is one helluva lineup right there! So if the madness of the world has got you down, the I, Anonymous Show is the hilarious cure you've been looking for. GET YOUR TICKETS NOW for the livestream I, Anonymous Show TONIGHT FRIDAY, JUNE 26 at 8 pm! Choose your price: $5 to $20 bucks. Do it, IT'S SOOOOO GOOD!