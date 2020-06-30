SDOT Removes 10th Ave Barricades, Seattle Parks Temporarily Closes Cal Anderson

Here's what 10th and Pine looks like now. JK

Earlier this morning, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) rolled through Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP), removing the concrete barriers that used to be along 10th Ave, the westernmost edge of the area.

Seattle Police Department (SPD) Assistant Chief Adrian Z. Diaz as well as other SPD officers were on the scene to assist SDOT as they removed the barriers.

In an interview with Omari Salisbury of Converge Media, Diaz said that SPD doesn't currently have plans to remove barricades further up Pine Street closer to the East Precinct. "Right now we're just trying to remove these ones and then we'll be able to assess what our equipment can hold," he said.

The discussion of the removal of the barriers began prior to the early Monday morning shooting that left a 16-year-old dead and a 14-year-old in the hospital after the pair allegedly drove through CHOP on Sunday night. SPD claimed today's action was not a result of that incident.

Diaz went on to say that SPD is not "in full discussion" regarding a path to getting back into the East Precinct, but are just making sure they have roads open and have the ability to get people some "needed services because there's a lot of people in crisis in and around this area." In the same live stream, SDOT Director Sam Zimbabwe also emphasized that they had no plans to remove barriers in front of the precinct today.



The new barriers are made of trash cans, wood panels, and a deep fryer. JK

This is what 10th and Pine looks like rn. SDOT came and removed the concrete barriers. This furniture is here to protected the BLM mural which has not been properly sealed for regular street use. #CHOP pic.twitter.com/i0KTB978dw

— jasmyne keimig (@jasmynekeimig) June 30, 2020

After SDOT moved the barricades, protesters set up a makeshift barrier of trash cans, fencing, furniture, and a deep fryer along 10th where the concrete ones used to be. CHOP organizer David Lewis told me these objects aren't necessarily meant to stop a vehicle, rather, it is supposed to protect the Black Lives Matter mural that has yet to be properly sealed. If traffic is allowed on it now, the paint will come off.

In addition to the SDOT activity this morning, Seattle Parks and Recreation has also announced that Cal Anderson will be temporarily closed starting at 12 p.m. today to allow city crews to "assess damage and clean up areas that have seen significant waste collection." In a press release, they say that there will be no changes made to the community garden or the protester-installed art in the park "at this time." They go on to say that barring any incident, SPD is not expected to be at Cal Anderson. Here's their full statement: