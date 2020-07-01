Slog AM: CHOP Cleared After Early-Morning Executive Order

The remains of CHOP at 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday morning. You can watch more on our livestream Stranger Livestream

: Police started arresting people in the area at around 5:23 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Seattle Times reports . This is a result of an executive order made by Mayor Jenny Durkan at 4:58 a.m. In it, she declared “gathering in this area an unlawful assembly requiring immediate action from city agencies, including the Police Department.”

Chief Best's statement on enforcement of Mayor Durkan's executive order: pic.twitter.com/PqNLTyAx4Q

— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 1, 2020

Some videos of police rolling through CHOP: So far, at least 13 people have been arrested. UPDATE: As of 7:45 a.m., SPD announced that 23 people had been arrested.

SPD tearing down some tents outside their garage entrance at #CHOP behind the police line #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/GSDJHANNUh

— Lindsey "Member of the Media" Wasson (@lindseywasson) July 1, 2020

Here's Durkan's full executive order:



Due to ongoing violence and public safety issues in the East Precinct/Cal Anderson Park area. Mayor Jenny Durkan has issued an executive order to vacate the area. Seattle police will be in the area this morning enforcing the Mayor’s order. https://t.co/SpVRYIB8eg pic.twitter.com/JAt2AvUTCr

— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 1, 2020

SPD won't let The Stranger's Rich Smith into our office: Let him in!



Tell em to let me in @MayorJenny I gotta blog

— Rich Smith (@richsssmith) July 1, 2020

Tacoma is one of 11 cities that will be exploring a universal basic income program: A group of cities whose mayors are in the "Mayors For A Guaranteed Income" group started by Stockton, California's mayor, Michael Tubbs, will test out the program. Tubbs piloted the program in his city back in 2017 and gave residents $500 so no one was in need.

Harvey Weinstein ends civil case with nearly $19 million settlement: Nine plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit sued Weinstein over "allegations of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, and rape" in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. They will receive $18.75 million.

ICYMI there's a guillotine set up outside of Jeff Bezos's D.C. home:



DC protesters have set up a “guillotine” in protest of Jeff Bezos in front of his complex in DC pic.twitter.com/VZ0AWTJqaV

— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 28, 2020

A world record for Italy: Italian police seized 14 tons of amphetamines made by the Islamic State in Syria. It was in the form of 84 million Captagon tablets and worth around one billion euros. Police said it was the biggest seizure of the drug in the world.

As of 6:55 a.m.: SPD had cleared all the way to the southern tip of Cal Anderson Park. The National Guard was also assisting with the clearing effort.



They’re clearing #CHOP and Cal Anderson. This is the corner of Denny & 11th. pic.twitter.com/7dJGfB0qNb

— nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) July 1, 2020

This fuckin' guy: Rand Paul criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci to provide "more optimism" on coronavirus. Paul, according to The Hill, is tired of Fauci's "cautious assessments." Back in May, you might recall, Paul also told Fauci to have some humility since he didn't know jack about the economy. Rand, please, stay in your lane.

I love local news: Here's a whole report about the Louisiana school board member, Connie Bernard, who was accused of online shopping during an important board meeting about renaming Lee High School. Bernard denied she was online shopping. Someone public records requested her internet search history. She was online shopping. At one point she even put something in her shopping cart. Tsk, tsk.

The show can't go on: The Fourth of July needs to be chill, health officials across the U.S. are warning. Los Angeles, where 10,000 new COVID-19 cases have materialized since Friday, has ordered beaches closed and fireworks shows canceled the New York Times reports. Celebrate the holiday at home, others warn and don't mix households. Make yourself a hot dog and be done with it.

It's July:



A few showers ongoing tonight, mainly across a weak convergence zone in Snohomish County. #wawx pic.twitter.com/AR9Hy6qruU

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 1, 2020

First arrests over Hong Kong security law: The Chinese government's law passed Tuesday night bans "subversion, sedition, terrorism, and collusion" in an attempt to clamp down on anti-government protests. However, broad interpretation of the law could mean anyone who engages in certain types of speech or organizing could be targeted. Today is usually a huge pro-democracy day, a commemoration of when Hong Kong returned to Chinese control. Thousands gathered in the street on Wednesday. Police arrested 300. Nine of the arrests, including the arrest of a 15-year-old girl were related to the new laws.

Indian groom dies after wedding during pandemic: A wedding two weeks ago has set off the biggest infection chain in Bihar, India. The groom from the wedding died but his body was cremated before it could be tested for COVID-19. However, two days before he died, the groom had a fever. Officials also say he had a fever the day of his wedding. One hundred positive cases have been confirmed in recent days. Contract tracing has connected 15 of those cases to the groom's relatives.

Crews are dismantling CHOP:

